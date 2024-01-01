Celebrity NYE celebrations: How the Beckhams, Dua Lipa, Alex Scott, and more marked the start of 2024

As the final chapter of 2023 ended, lavish celebrations across the globe marked the dawn of the new year.

From sun-soaked NYE vacations to intimate family celebrations and lavish A-lister parties, see how the likes of Vogue Williams, Dua Lipa, Stacey Solomon and more celebrated New Year's Eve.

David & Victoria Beckham Family is everything to David and Victoria Beckham, so it comes as no surprise the family spent an evening at home with their children at their stunning Holland Park home. Photographs from their evening show Harper, Cruz and Romeo dressed to the nines as they light sparklers and enjoy a meal together to ring in 2024.

Dua Lipa Grammy winner Dua Lipa spent New Year's Eve in Jaipur, India, ringing in 2024 with her family and a healthy dose of Negroni cocktails. While she started the evening looking immaculate in a slick haltnerneck dress, the copper-haired 'Houdini' hitmaker later fell victim to one too many drinks, posting a gallery of steamy bed selfies along with the caption: "Anyone else do this after 5 negroni's? Happy 2024!!!" Iconic.



Alex Scott Football Focus star Alex Scott welcomed the New Year with an Aperol Spritz as she sunned it up on the beach with Jess Glynne. The pair seemed to make their relationship official earlier this week when Alex, 39, shared a photo of Jess, 34, during their Christmas holiday abroad. The former Lioness looked incredible in a pearly white bikini as she let her raven hair fall to her shoulders in beachy waves and mermaid-like braids.

Vogue Williams & Spencer Matthews New Year's Eve was a lavish family affair for Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams, who celebrated at a glitzy event with their three children. Model Vogue channeled Barbie in a glittering pink mini dress, while her husband looked dapper in a velvet blazer and tartan suit trousers.

Dianne Buswell Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell and her Strictly sweetheart Joe Sugg watched the final sun of 2023 set over the ocean as they said goodbye to the year in Western Australia, where they are currently holidaying with Dianne's family. The much-loved cherry-haired dancer and her beau shared a sun drenched photograph from the beach with their fans, along with the caption: "As the sun sets on another year, thank you to everyone that has made this year special to me. “cya next year!! Tehehe".

Stacey Solomon Loose Women star Stacey Solomon celebrated New Year's Eve with her husband Joe Swash and their five children as they enjoyed a sun-soaked vacation with their loved ones. Looking cute and coordinated as they posed on the beach, the Solomon-Swash family donned cream and gold outfits. 2023 was quite the year for the former X Factor star, who welcomed her fifth child and celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Joe.

Shania Twain Country music legend Shania Twain marked the start of 2024 with her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, as she shared a set of photographs he had captured at the start of the year. "New year, same queen. Let's go 2024!! " Shania penned over the photographs, in which she was wearing white platform heeled boots and a frothy ruffled black halterneck dress.