Tom Jones cancels concert last-minute after being hospitalised Tom Jones is currently being treated in hospital and had to cancel his performance

Sir Tom Jones has been forced to cancel his performance at Chester Racecourse on Thursday evening after being hospitalised with a bacterial infection. The It's Not Unusual singer confirmed the news in a statement on his Twitter page which read: "It is with regret that we have to postpone Tom Jones' performance at Chester Racecourse this evening. This show will be rescheduled for Sunday 12th August. All tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled date, refunds will be available at point of purchase."

Tom apologised for missing the performance

It continued: "Sir Tom Jones has a bacterial infection for which he is being treated in hospital. The condition is being well managed and we are hoping for a speedy recovery. He is extremely sorry and disappointed not to be able to perform tonight, and sincerely apologises for inconveniences caused the audience and all those who are involved in the event."

Tom himself posted a personal message shortly after apologising for the situation, writing: "It's the worst feeling having to let down everyone who was coming as well as everyone who is involved in the event. I know many of you travel considerable distances and make plans with friends and family that take a lot of effort, and it is so disappointing when things don't go right... A sincere thank you for your support and understanding." His fans sent messages of support, with one writing: "Just get yourself right Sir Tom lots of love," while another added: "Awww it's definitely not your fault, if anyone is upset at you for it then they are not true fans, people who don't truly care. I’m sure people will understand, get well soon."

