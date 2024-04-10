Cat Deeley shares glimpse of family holiday on Easter break from This Morning

Cat Deeley is enjoying a sun-soaked family holiday as she enjoys time off air from This Morning.

The TV presenter, 47, shared a glimpse into dinner time with her husband and comedian Patrick Kielty, and their sons, Milo, eight, and James, five.

The Birmingham-born host posted videos to Instagram Stories as the family-of-four tucked into an array of delicious spaghetti and seafood dishes, including lobster.

Her sons were also seen playing on the beach surrounded by a rocky bay, which the mother-of-two captioned "Lads" as Bon Jovi's The Boys Are Back In Town played over the top of the sweet family footage.

WATCH: Cat Deeley shares glimpse of family holiday on break from This Morning

Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond are stepping in for Cat and her co-host, Ben Shephard, during the Easter holidays.

The duo were announced as the new This Morning presenters in February, replacing Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield following their departures last year.

Cat, who also hosts So You Think You Can Dance in the US, made her debut on the popular breakfast show with former Good Morning Britain presenter Ben on 11 March.

© ITV Cat and Ben on their This Morning debut

"We are so excited to be here," Cat shared during their first time on the famous sofa. "This show has been a huge part of our lives for so long to be standing here, with you, it's good."

Meanwhile, Ben told viewers: "It is very special. We are thrilled to be here and we've got a packed show and line-up coming your way. Everyone has been so kind, thank you to everyone who's sent us lovely messages of support."

Cat has already gained a following for her affordable and stylish outfits on This Morning, including a khaki Mint Velvet waistcoat, vinyl trousers and a blouse from & Other Stories throughout some of her first appearances.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Cat has been wowing with her looks on the show

The TV star rose to fame alongside comedy duo Ant and Dec on children's TV show, SMTV Live during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

She married Patrick Kielty in Rome in 2012 and the couple previously lived in Los Angeles with their family before moving back to London.