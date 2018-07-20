Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus shut down split rumours with hilarious video This video has also taught us to never get in a car with Liam Hemsworth!

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have shut down reports that they have parted ways by sharing a hilarious video of them having fun during a car ride. While Miley is filming the pair dancing to music, Liam suddenly pretends to see something in the road and screams, scaring the former Hannah Montana actress so much that she nearly drops the camera. In the clip, she turned to him and said: "I'm going to beat the…", while he interjected by shouting "number one!", hinting that this might be a regular game between the pair.

Liam and Miley are still together despite split rumours

It was reported earlier this week that Liam and Miley had split after they were unable to agree on when they were going to have children. However, the pair look as a loved-up as ever, and a source told E! News that the couple are "truly in a great place right now", adding that they are "very much still together and have just been trying to be more private about their relationship. They have been spending a lot of their time being low-key in Nashville lately, and come home to Malibu often to spend time with family."

Miley and Liam first started dating back in 2009 when they met on the set of the Nicholas Sparks movie, The Last Song. They got engaged in 2012 only to call things off a year later, before reconciling towards the end of 2015. In January 2016, it was revealed that the couple's engagement was back on. The American pop star recently spoke to Billboard about their time apart. "I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard," she explained. "Suddenly you're like, 'I don't recognise you anymore.' We had to re-fall for each other."

