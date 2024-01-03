Mark Wright reveals he's 'proud' to call Michelle Keegan his wife in rare declaration

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan are not ones to share public displays of affection. However, the radio presenter made an exception on Wednesday when he paid tribute to the actress after watching her in the lead role in Netflix's new crime drama Fool Me Once.

Sharing a series of stills of his partner, to whom he has been married since 2015, Mark commented on how far the actress has come since her Coronation Street days and how she is now securing "big serious dramas".

© VISHAL SHARMA Michelle Keegan in Fool Me Once

"I can't tell you how happy and proud I am for this incredible woman I call my wife," he gushed in the caption. "It's hard for people outside to see the work that goes in to an actors life behind the scenes to get to the top. People might think that it comes easy, they just roll up and do their job but it couldn't be further from the truth."

He added: "Watching her nerves leaving the soap that made her over a decade ago, trying so hard to be taken seriously as an actor, moving into big serious dramas as her career has moved forward has been such an important thing to her.

"The hours and hours late at night reading scripts, after 15-hour days, attacking emotional and mentally draining scenes, living away from her family on the other side of the world, being told no, no and no time after time, worrying that her performance is going to be slandered in the media after all of the above, believe me isn't easy but she keeps going and keeps growing, always smiling!!"

WATCH: Michelle Keegan take the lead role in Netflix's new gritty drama

Harlan Coben's Fool Me Once follows Michelle's character Maya Stern, who is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe (Richard Armitage). The synopsis adds: "But when Maya installs a nanny-cam to keep an eye on her young daughter, she is shocked to see a man she recognises in her house. Her husband, who she thought was dead."

Calling him her biggest fans, Mark concluded: "To see how FOOL ME ONCE is being loved all round the world and how Michelle’s performance is being praised makes me feel so proud and even emotional. This is your time babe, this is what it’s all been for, keep shining girl, your biggest fan is right here behind you, all the way!!"

© Joe Maher Mark and Michelle have been married since 2015

Fans were quick to agree with Mark, with one writing: "Fantastic words Wrighty. Just binge watched it and what a performance, no wonder you are proud." Another said: "It's the best thing I've watched in ages and Michelle is super amazing!! Gutted I've seen it now and can't rematch again not knowing the twists and turns. Superb!!"

A third post read: "Awww Mark! We all know how much you love and admire Michelle. But gtp so lovely to hear a man talk about his wife like this. You two were definitely made for each other. Both determined individuals in my eyes and both of you are good role models, to motivate the rest of us into action!"

© Netflix Richard Armitage also stars in the Netflix drama

Fool Me Once also stars Joanna Lumley as Judith Burkett, while Adeel Akhtar takes on the role of DS Sami Kierce. In a recent Q&A, which was attended by HELLO!, Michelle spoke about filming the gritty drama.

"I loved it, it was very intense and there were long days," she shared. "But like Joanna [Lumley] said, that's the reason why you're in this job, you’re in this industry. If something like this book grips you, you don't mind! I thoroughly enjoyed it from start to finish. To be part of it, I just felt very lucky, I loved it!"