Rio Ferdinand reveals the affectionate nickname he calls himself and Kate Wright

Rio Ferdinand just revealed the sweetest name for his relationship with former TOWIE star Kate Wright. The 39-year-old former Manchester United footballer uploaded a video on social media of him and his lady working out together in their home. The extremely fit and flexible couple were seen in their huge garden taking part in a gruelling workout which included situps and bench presses. Rio captioned the video: "Morning workout with my @katiewright #couplegoals." The term 'Couple Goals' is used on Instagram regularly and means a genuinely happy relationship. This lovely nickname only confirms how content the loved-up pair are.

The father-of-three has just returned from Russia, where he was covering the World Cup for the BBC. Rio clearly missed the blonde beauty as he paid tribute to her when he returned, saying: "Thank you for being this strong and wonderful woman you are while holding things together at home with the kids while I've been grafting," he said in the caption. "There would have been loads a smiles, laughs and tears between you all but already I can see the bond between you all is stronger." He added: "They are filled with happiness now, and a big part of that's down to your love and hard work you put into them every day. [heart-shaped emoji] you x."

Kate, who originates from Essex, has been dating Rio since 2017 and announced last year that she was stepping out of the spotlight to focus on her family unit with Rio, whose children Lorenz, 11, Tate, nine and Tia, six, are his main priority.

The 26-year-old appeared on This Morning in May and revealed that his adorable children are hoping the happy couple will one day add to their brood. Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, she beamed: "They say on a daily basis, 'When are you giving us a brother and sister? When are you getting married?'"

