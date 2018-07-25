Romeo Beckham shares rare photo of mum Victoria in her pyjamas The Beckham family had a cosy night in - see the sweet snap

Romeo Beckham shared a sweet snap of his family enjoying a night in together, and revealed what his mum, Victoria Beckham, likes wearing for bed! Dressed in pinstripe cotton pyjamas, the mum-of-four looked happy and relaxed as she smiled for the camera with her three sons, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz on an L-shaped sofa in the family living room. The 15-year-old captioned the post: "Family time."

Victoria was snapped in her PJs

The teenager's followers were quick to comment on the sweet picture, with one writing: "Lovely to see you all relaxed & smiling. (Your mum has a pretty smile & she's always so serious on screen most of the time bless her) just goes to show being with family is what makes us happy. Good that you appreciate that Romeo. You've been brought up well," while another joked: "How do they all look so good just lazing around while we look like potatoes?"

Brooklyn is back with his family after deferring his four-year photography course at Parsons School of Design. According to the Mirror, Brooklyn has left to focus on internships, and it was also reported that the 19-year-old was feeling homesick and missed his family while studying abroad, especially as the Beckhams are a tight-knit family, and Brooklyn regularly posted snaps of his parents and younger siblings on Instagram, including a post saying how much he missed his mum. David Beckham has previously opened up about giving his four children a good work ethic, and told the Evening Standard: "It's something we talk about a lot, Victoria and I. It's something we definitely try to instil in the kids, by talking to them, in our own actions… When we are going away we like our kids to know why, 'So Daddy can pay the bills for the house', or, 'Pay for your school education'."

