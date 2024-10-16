Kevin Clifton reveals sweet gifts from daughter Minnie in sweet family update

Kevin Clifton celebrated his 42nd birthday in style this week, surrounded by his closest friends and family. However, the highlight of his special day was undoubtedly a heartwarming surprise - a thoughtful gift from his beloved daughter, Minnie, which made the occasion even more memorable.

In a post shared on his girlfriend and documentary maker Stacey Dooley's Instagram page, a photo showcased a beautifully wrapped gold foil box along with two cards, emblazoned with the words "Daddy" and "King Kev."

In the caption, the 37-year-old expressed her love, writing: "[I love you so much heart emoji] Happy birthday to the best [balloon emoji]."

Meanwhile, former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton posted a series of photos, including a sweet selfie with Stacey, capturing a small part of his special day.

Since leaving Strictly in 2019, Kevin has started making more onstage appearances, appearing in shows like Strictly Ballroom, Rock of Ages and War of the Worlds.

He also welcomed his little bundle of joy with Stacey on 10 January 2023. Since becoming a to Minnie, Kevin has been relishing every moment of parenthood.

However, during an appearance on Loose Women this year, the pro dancer admitted he was "terrified" to look after their daughter Minnie by himself while Stacey was away filming.

"Minnie was still being breastfed at the time so we couldn't be too far away," he said. "I was down the road in a trailer all the time. Looking after Minnie, reading the same book over and over again."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Stacey Dooley's daughter Minnie counts to ten in adorable moment

He added: "I was terrified because I was like, 'You're going to be there for three days, what am I going to do?'"

Sharing a glimpse inside her new role as a mother, Stacey previously told The One Show hosts Emma Willis and Jermaine Jenas: "Honestly, it's like I'm the first woman to ever have a child. I'm that dramatic! I'm just completely obsessed. I'm head over heels, she's magic."

She continued: "I'm good as gold and she is just a delight. I'm biased, aren't I? But she is just the love of my life and I'm just made up with her." While the pair seem happier than ever with their family unit, marriage doesn't appear to be on the cards for the couple.

© Instagram Stacey and Kevin celebrated Minnie's first birthday in January

"Marriage has never been massively important to me," the documentary-maker said in an interview with The Sun. "Also, it's well documented that Kev's done it a couple of times before."

She added: "It's just never been something I've dreamt about. But I couldn't have done this (motherhood) without Kev. It's weird. I've always loved him, but it's a different love I have for Kev now."