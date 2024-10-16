Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kevin Clifton reveals sweet gifts from daughter Minnie in rare family update
Subscribe
Kevin Clifton reveals sweet gifts from daughter Minnie in rare family update
Kevin hugging baby daughter Minnie © Instagram

Kevin Clifton reveals sweet gifts from daughter Minnie in sweet family update

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro shares his daughter with Stacey Dooley

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Kevin Clifton celebrated his 42nd birthday in style this week, surrounded by his closest friends and family. However, the highlight of his special day was undoubtedly a heartwarming surprise - a thoughtful gift from his beloved daughter, Minnie, which made the occasion even more memorable. 

In a post shared on his girlfriend and documentary maker Stacey Dooley's Instagram page, a photo showcased a beautifully wrapped gold foil box along with two cards, emblazoned with the words "Daddy" and "King Kev."

View post on Instagram
 

In the caption, the 37-year-old expressed her love, writing: "[I love you so much heart emoji] Happy birthday to the best [balloon emoji]." 

Meanwhile, former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton posted a series of photos, including a sweet selfie with Stacey, capturing a small part of his special day.

Since leaving Strictly in 2019, Kevin has started making more onstage appearances, appearing in shows like Strictly Ballroom, Rock of Ages and War of the Worlds. 

View post on Instagram
 

He also welcomed his little bundle of joy with Stacey on 10 January 2023. Since becoming a to Minnie, Kevin has been relishing every moment of parenthood. 

However, during an appearance on Loose Women this year, the pro dancer admitted he was "terrified" to look after their daughter Minnie by himself while Stacey was away filming. 

"Minnie was still being breastfed at the time so we couldn't be too far away," he said. "I was down the road in a trailer all the time. Looking after Minnie, reading the same book over and over again." 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Stacey Dooley's daughter Minnie counts to ten in adorable moment

He added: "I was terrified because I was like, 'You're going to be there for three days, what am I going to do?'" 

Sharing a glimpse inside her new role as a mother, Stacey previously told The One Show hosts Emma Willis and Jermaine Jenas: "Honestly, it's like I'm the first woman to ever have a child. I'm that dramatic! I'm just completely obsessed. I'm head over heels, she's magic." 

She continued: "I'm good as gold and she is just a delight. I'm biased, aren't I? But she is just the love of my life and I'm just made up with her." While the pair seem happier than ever with their family unit, marriage doesn't appear to be on the cards for the couple. 

Stacey dooley holding birthday cake and Kevin clifton holding Minnie© Instagram
Stacey and Kevin celebrated Minnie's first birthday in January

"Marriage has never been massively important to me," the documentary-maker said in an interview with The Sun. "Also, it's well documented that Kev's done it a couple of times before." 

She added: "It's just never been something I've dreamt about. But I couldn't have done this (motherhood) without Kev. It's weird. I've always loved him, but it's a different love I have for Kev now."

Strictly stars and their children

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez sit on the sofa with the children
Gorka Marquez, Gemma Atkinson and their children
  • Strictly pro Gorka Marquez and former Strictly contestant Gemma Atkinson share two children, Mia and Thiago. 
  • Strictly: It Takes Two host Janette Manrara and her dancer husband Aljaz Skorjanec are parents to baby girl Lyra.
  • Strictly winners Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley welcomed baby Minnie in January 2023.
  • Former Strictly pros James and Ola Jordan share a daughter, Ella.
  • Former pro Pasha Kovalev and Rachel Riley share two daughters, Maven and Noa.
  • Strictly judge and ex-pro Anton du Beke and his wife Hannah share adorable twins George and Henrietta.
  • Former Strictly star Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella became parents to son Matteo in July 2000.
  • Professional dancer Natalie Lowe and her husband James Knibbs welcomed their son Jack in December 2020. 
  • Ben Cohen and former Strictly dancer Kristina Rihanoff met in series 11 and now share a daughter, Milena.
  • Ex-Strictly pro Brendan Cole and his wife Zoe Hobbs are parents to Aurelia and Dante. 

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best celebrity coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More