US Olympic ski champion Bode Miller opens up about his daughter's tragic drowning incident Bode and his wife Morgan spoke out in an emotional interview

Former American ski champion Bode Miller has given an emotional interview just over a month after he and his wife Morgan Miller lost their 19-month-old daughter to a tragic drowning incident. Speaking to raise awareness of the risk to young children, Bode told NBC News TODAY: "It’s the number one way that you could potentially lose your kid. If it’s number one for me, I want to know about it. I’ve been to all the pediatrician meetings and checkups on our kids - I can’t say it’s come up one time. Not a single time."

Bode with daughter Emmeline

Morgan added, "This should be the number one thing that we talk about. And the same way we check off those milestones for - is your child walking, how many words does your child have - that next question is, have you started swim lessons? And putting that in the parents' head as not only do you need to have these barriers but you need to be hyper aware."

Bode and Morgan announced the devastating loss of their little girl, Emmeline, in June. "We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday," the Olympian wrore in the statement which was posted to both of the couple's Instagram accounts. "Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time."

WATCH the interview clip below:

Tomorrow on TODAY... Bode Miller and Morgan Miller speak out to @SavannahGuthrie in their first interview about their daughter's drowning and share the message they want to send to other parents. pic.twitter.com/nXF4PPnmhm — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 29, 2018

Since the horrifying accident, the couple have dedicated their time to raising awareness of water safety in Emmeline's name. Earlier in July, Morgan wrote on her Instagram page: "It’s been 37 days since I’ve held my baby girl. I pray to God no other parent feels this pain… Drowning is the NUMBER ONE cause of death in children ages 1-4. We talk about vaccinations, car seats, organic foods, screen time, etc at length...but not the number one risk your childrens’ lives face...a silent killer. It takes SECONDS. Please share and help us spread awareness. It’s the first step to preventing these types of tragedies."