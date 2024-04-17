Kaley Cuoco's daughter Matilda, 1, looks so tall in touching new photo: 'Still needs me sometimes'

Kaley Cuoco's baby girl is growing up before her very eyes, but she is still a mama's girl no matter what!

The Big Bang Theory alum recently celebrated her daughter Matilda's milestone first birthday, along with partner Tom Pelphrey, on March 30.

In the past year, the doting first time mom hasn't shied away from sharing adorable photos of her daughter, who she has nicknamed Tildy, as she grows up, and her latest makes no exception to the cuteness.

Kaley took to her Instagram this week and shared a heart melting photo to her Stories, during a fun outing with little Matilda.

In the pic, Kaley is seen wearing army green pants with a gray t-shirt paired with black sandals and a Nike baseball hat, and is looking down at her daughter, who is standing oh so tall already, holding on to her leg.

"She needs me sometimes," The Flight Attendant actress endearingly wrote over the photo of the touching mommy-daughter moment.

© Instagram

For Matilda's birthday, Kaley reflected on the past "best year" of her life, her first as a mom, with an Instagram tribute alongside a video montage featuring photos and videos of her baby girl throughout her first year Earth side.

"Matilda you are 1! Best year of our lives... you are a gift from above and have brought the deepest, perfect joy to our entire family!" she first wrote.

© Instagram

"Dada and I love you more than we could possibly ever explain," she continued, adding: "I cannot wait to see who you become, but for now, please stay my precious 1 year old forever."

And in a sweet nod to Tom, who she started dating in May of 2022, she added: "@tommypelphrey thank you for being the best daddy (besides my own) the world has ever seen. She's perfect," capping off her post with: "Happy birthday, angel girl!"

© Instagram ]

"Couldn't love this all more," Tom replied in the comments section under the post, before going on to share his own post with more adorable photos of the family of three.

In it, he wrote: "Happy First Birthday my angel. You've turned the upside down and the inside out and my heart grew a hundred sizes and left my body for good."

