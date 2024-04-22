Paris Hilton reveals what son Phoenix, 1, is really like around 5-month-old baby sister London in telling chat

Paris Hilton finally shared the very first glimpse of her daughter London with the world five months after welcoming her home, and now she's ready to share more of her.

The "Stars Are Blind" singer had kept her baby girl out of the spotlight after first welcoming he via surrogacy back in November, months after also surprising the world with the arrival of her firstborn, son Phoenix, in January,

Now that little London has made her debut, her mom is opening up about what she's really like, plus how she's getting along with her older brother.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Paris Hilton's son Phoenix takes after his mom at a disco

On the latest episode of her podcast, I Am Paris, the doting mom shared that London "loves her big brother" and that: "It's so cute just to see them together. He is just so sweet and gentle with her."

She further shared: "Sometimes she'll be in her little rocker and he'll stand there and kinda like rock it back and forth. And she'll just look up at him with the biggest smile. And you can just tell that she just completely adores her big brother."

"I'm just so excited to watch them grow up together and be best friends," and noted that because they are less than a year apart, the two are "like twins."

She also shared that the two remind her of her and her younger sister Nicky Hilton, likening Phoenix to herself and London to Nicky. "[London] actually looks fairly similar to Nicky," she shared, explaining: "Like when I look at my baby pictures, Phoenix is my twin and then little London looks like Nickyi," and that it's "so cute" to "compare all those photos together."

MORE: Paris Hilton shares glitzy family photos from first Easter since welcoming baby daughter London

MORE: Paris Hilton throws lavish pink-themed party with son Phoenix as her special guest

As for London's developing personality, Paris added: "She's only five months old, but I can already tell that she is very serious and so sweet."

© Instagram

When she first debuted London on Instagram over the weekend, she wrote in a touching tribute: "Introducing London Marilyn Hilton-Reum. I've dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember."

MORE: Paris Hilton reveals emotional backstory involving baby daughter London alongside family photos

© Instagram

She continued: "I'm so grateful she is here. I truly cherish every moment I spend with her."

"Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.