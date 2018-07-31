Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger confirm romance with public kiss Chris split from wife Anna Faris in August 2017

It's been confirmed that Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are officially dating, since the pair were spotted sharing a kiss after attending a church service together on Sunday - in pictures obtained by TMZ. The Guardians of the Galaxy star split from his wife of eight years, actress Anna Faris, in August 2017. The former couple's only son, five-year-old Jack, was also spending the day with Chris and Katherine – and was pictured nearby. Author Katherine, 28, is the eldest daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

Chris' new girlfriend is Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter Katherine

The pair have seemingly kept their romance behind closed doors until now, though they were spotted having a sweet picnic date together in June. After going to church together, they were later spotted picking up some frozen yoghurt with little Jack, before sharing their kiss. All three looked perfectly happy as they laughed together in the sunshine.

Both Chris and Anna have now moved on since announcing their divorce – 41-year-old Anna is dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, and was even pictured on an outing with him, son Jack and her parents in May. It is thought she began seeing her new beau just two months after separating from Chris.

The much-loved Hollywood couple caused despair amongst fans when they revealed their relationship had ended, but both have remained supportive of one another since the split. In September last year, Chris gushed about his ex-wife when asked about her appearance at the Emmy Awards. "I know she did great. Anna did an amazing job, man. She rules. Her and Allison [Janney], they both looked great. Go watch Mom on CBS," he told TMZ.

Chris and Anna with their son Jack

In March of this year, Anna admitted that she and Chris paid the price for "cultivating an idea" of having a perfect relationship. "We intentionally cultivated this idea of like, 'Look at this beautiful family,'" she said during a podcast interview. "There were so many moments that were like that but like anything on social media, you don’t post like, 'Where the f*** is the toilet paper?!' or whatever. I think it’s a very hard forum to be genuine, and I think it does a disservice to people to not be."