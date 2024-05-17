The stars and their stunt doubles: from Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow body double to Chris Pratt's late friend and stunt performer Tony McFarr

Many actors will tell you that stunt performers are the secret heroes of Hollywood. Undertaking daring feats for the big screen, these people aren't afraid to break a couple of ribs or drive a car at high speeds.

Chris Pratt recognized this as he shared an emotional tribute to the late Tony McFarr, who acted as his stunt double through films like Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World.

The actor wrote: "Devastated to hear about the loss of my friend and former stunt double Tony McFarr. We did several movies together. We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set. I’ll never forget his toughness".

He called the stunt double "an absolute stud. He was always a gentleman and professional". Tony passed away aged 47 in Orlando, Florida.

In recognition of the incredible work that stunt doubles do, here are all the celebrities and their amazing stunt performers over the years.

1/ 6 Angela Bassett Angela Bassett worked with famous British stunt performer Amanda Foster on the set of London Has Fallen. As the award winning actress received an Oscar nomination for her role in Black Panther in 2023, Amanda shared a selfie of the duo on Instagram, captioned: "Congratulations to @im.angelabassett and the @black.panther.cast @sagawards @blackgirlmagik".



2/ 6 Chris Pratt As Chris remembered his friend Tony McFarr, he revealed that one time the stunt double "took a nasty shot to the head (in the title sequence of Guardians 2) and got several staples in his head – he came right back to work ready to go again."

3/ 6 Isla Fisher Isla Fisher had fans seeing triple as she posed next to two of her stunt doubles on the beach. "Happy National Redhead Day from me and my two sisters", she wrote, as the trio posed in matching green jumpers and blue jeans for the snap.



4/ 6 Tom Hardy It seems that Tom Hardy is the best of friends with his stunt double Jacob Tomuri, who has shared numerous snaps together. It seems they even train together, as they were photographed doing a jiu jitsu seminar.



5/ 6 Scarlett Johansson When she played Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson partnered with stunt double Heidi Moneymaker who had to complete a number of incredible feats - and hair transformations - while playing the character.

