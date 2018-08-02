Dale Winton's cause of death confirmed The Supermarket Sweep presenter passed away in April

Dale Winton died of natural causes, the TV presenter's agent has confirmed. The Supermarket Sweep host passed away at his home in April, at the age of 62, with his funeral later held on what would have been his 63rd birthday.

Although specific details of Dale's medical history have not been released, the popular presenter talked about his health difficulties in one of his last ever interviews, revealing that he had been out of the limelight to have several surgeries for his shoulder and knee. Speaking to What's On TV the presenter, whose final show Florida Fly By recently aired on Channel 5, admitted that he had been struggling with his health, explaining: "Absolutely! I've kept a low profile because I had about four surgeries. I had a shoulder problem and a knee problem, so I took a break to get myself sorted. It meant I couldn't exercise, so I've been dieting like crazy, but then when I was asked to do this show I thought it would be fun."

Dale Winton was found to have died from natural causes

Sadly, the former Supermarket Sweep star never got to see the final result of his show, as it aired two months after his death. Opening up about his death on Loose Women, his friend Gloria Hunniford said: "It's really upset me in the intervening times, so many people say to me, 'It's so sad that he killed himself'. He never would have done that. What actually happened, he had his assistant in the house and she said they had a coffee and a chat and he said to her he's not feeling great."

She continued: "He went upstairs to have a bath or a shower, she thought it was quiet, she went upstairs in half an hour's time and sadly found him dead in bed. Dale had a lot of things going wrong, he had pain with arthritis, he had a heart complaint, he had a chest infection, and we all know how the winter affected that. He had asthma as well. The coroner's report will come out in two weeks' time."

