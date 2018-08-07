Serena Williams opens up about struggles with motherhood The tennis champion's fans were quick to offer her support

Serena Williams has opened up about the struggles of motherhood, explaining how she had a difficult week with her daughter, Alexis Olympia, and how she turned to her mum, sisters and friends to help her cope with it. Posting on Twitter, the mum-of-one wrote: "Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mum. I read several articles that said postpartum emotions can last up to three years if not dealt with. I like communication best. Talking things through with my mum, my sisters, my friends let me know that my feelings are totally normal. It's totally normal to feel like I'm not doing enough for my baby."

Serena with her husband Alexis and baby Alexis Olympia

Her fans were quick to share their own struggles with motherhood and offer the tennis champion support, with one writing: "Love you @serenawilliams, hang in there. This too shall pass. You do not have to be with your lil one every minute of every day for her to know how much she is loved. Think quality over quantity and you will feel better," while another added: "Being a single mum, I can relate. Sometimes, I feel beat up. It's good that you have a support system. Stay strong. Don't lose yourself. Keep being you. That's important. Actually, training is therapeutic so don't feel guilty. Soon, your daughter can train with you. Like my kid."

Serena also hinted at going through "tough personal" issues last week, which could have been in relation to the news that her late older sister's killer, Robert Edwards Maxfield, has been released from prison after serving a 15-year sentence for her murder. Yetunde Price, who was the tennis duo's older half-sister, a mother-of-three and a registered nurse, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in September 2003. She was 31.

