Serena Williams exudes glamour in the slinkiest figure-skimming dress

Serena Williams was spotted at a ritzy Paris Fashion Week event on Wednesday night and to say that she oozed glamour might be an understatement.

The former Grand Slam singles champ, 42, looked sensational as she stepped out in a slinky knitted black dress which hugged her figure beautifully. Serena's dress featured a high round neck with white piping to tie in with the unexpected floral detail.

© Getty Did you notice Serena's killer heels?

The athlete's dress had a white rose printed on the front which covered the entire dress. She wore a longline black coat over her shoulders for an effortless aesthetic and popped on a pair of killer heels that may have gone unnoticed with the wow factor of the dress but deserve their own moment in the spotlight.

© Getty Serena's hair was transformed

The black strappy numbers featured a pointed sole and black patent flowers. We also couldn't help but notice Serena's stunning locks. The star was seen with ashy blonde hair that had been styled in loose effortless waves that framed her face perfectly.

© Getty Serena oozed glamour as she arrived at the Balmain show

© Getty Serena's makeup was completely flawless

Her makeup was also executed to perfection with bold brows, stunning blushing skin, and a glossy nude lip. Definition was also added to the eyes with a soft shimmery eyeshadow that met her fluttery eyelashes.

© Getty Alexander Edwards and Cher attended the Balmain RTW Fall 2024 show

The tennis star was seen at the Balmain Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show where she was in good sartorial company alongside the likes of Cher who looked ageless in a pair of unexpected wide-leg dark wash jeans, an oversized black blazer, and platformed boots. The singer, 77, was pictured alongside her heavily-tattooed boyfriend Alexander Edwards, 38.

© Instagram Serena showed her casual side in leather pants

Serena is the queen of wowing in black. The former tennis player was seen taking a phone call from her incredible multi-million dollar Floridian mansion wearing a more casual look with leather pants, black mules and a cropped tweed jacket fit for a royal.

Meanwhile, the mother-of-two showed off her black bodycon dress-wearing finesse when she took to Instagram from her impressive walk-in closet wearing a slinky number with strap-adorned cut-outs at the hips.

© Instagram Serena popped on a pair of bow-adorned heels

Serena posed in a pair of heels that had oversized bows on the toes and added a pop of colour with a satin envelope clutch in cerise pink from Gucci silver twinkly curved buckle.

© Getty Serena wowed in a black and gold number

Meghan Markle's bestie also wore an extra special black dress to the pre-Grammy Awards gala which honoured Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills earlier this month. Serena stunned in a floor-length strapless straight-cut gown with a sweetheart neckline and the most dramatic gold scrunchy off-the-shoulder sleeves.

Her hair was piled up on the crown of her head in a loose updo that showed off her showstopping statement gold earrings. She added a watch which was a surprising touch with the flamboyance of the sleeves and wore a contrasting red mani.

© Getty Serena's gown had a dramatic train

Serena's ultimate black dress moment has to be when she stepped onto the red carpet at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards last November in an unmissable sequinned mermaid gown with enormous sleeves and a plunging neckline.