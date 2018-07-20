Serena Williams' daughter just taught her a very valuable lesson Serena Williams welcomed Alexis Olympia in September 2017

Serena Williams has opened up about how her 10-month-old daughter, Alexis Olympia, taught her a valuable lesson on Thursday. Sharing a snap of her youngster sat in a high chair on Twitter, the tennis champion wrote: "Today I say Olympia fall... but she got back up. She fell again almost immediately... and almost immediately she got back up again. She always had a smile on her face. I learned a lot from Olympia today. Thank you my baby love." Serena's fans were quick to discuss the adorable snap, with one writing: "I said the same thing when my daughter was learning to walk. She kept falling, not afraid, always getting back up. Imagine what we could do if we were not afraid to fall."

Another person tweeted: "Olympia is resilient like her mummy and daddy! She's a natural." Serena regularly posts snaps of Alexis on her Instagram, and has also created a special account for her baby daughter. She recently revealed that she hadn't spent a day away from her since welcoming her back in September, tweeting: "319 days since I gave birth to this amazing baby @OlympiaOhanian I've spent 319 of those days with her. I'm so fortunate."

Serena had a difficult birth, and had a cesarean-section delivery due to complications. Speaking about her birth following her defeat in the Wimbledon final in mid-July, Serena's husband Alexis Ohanian wrote: "Days after our baby girl was born, I kissed my wife goodbye before surgery and neither of us knew if she would be coming back. We just wanted her to survive – 10 months later, she's in the #Wimbledon final… @serenawilliams will be holding a trophy again soon – she's got the greatest one waiting at home for her. Our family knows she'll win many more trophies, too. She's just getting started. And I couldn't be more proud."

