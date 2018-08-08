Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima reportedly split after two years of dating Kourtney and Younes began dating in 2016

Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly split from her model boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, who has been spotted spending time in Mexico with social media influencer Jordan Ozuna in photos obtained by TMZ. According to the site, Kourtney, who has been dating Younes since 2016, was the one to break-up with her partner, with a source saying: "It was Kourtney who pulled the plug on the relationship."

After photos were published of Younes spending time with Jordan, he denied that he was romantically involved with her. Posting on Instagram stories, he wrote: "They really want me to be the bad guy... can't have fun with your friends no more." However, Khloe Kardashian also commented on the picture, writing: "Alexa play 'heard it all before' by Sunshine Anderson," while Kim wrote: "Nice pics from your 'boys trip.'" Jordan has also spoken out against the rumour, telling E! News that they are not "romantically involved in any way, shape or form".

Younes recently hinted that there might have been trouble in his relationship with Kourtney after posting a now-deleted comment on one of her photos which read: "Is that what you need to show to get likes?" after she shared a snap of herself in a thong bikini. He later joked about another snap, writing: "Hmmm well…ok for this one." At the time, a source told E! News: "Kourtney doesn't appreciate Younes posting his feelings in a public forum and being impulsive. She's frustrated that he continues to get upset about it. She isn't going to stop doing what she's doing and feels like he needs to understand and deal with it." Kourtney is having a difficult time at the moment, as a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians showed her get into an argument with Kim after she was insulted. Speaking through tears, she said: "I'm not going to spend my time… with anyone who talks that way or thinks that way about me."

