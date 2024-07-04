Kourtney Kardashian commands attention in mini skirt and fur jacket as she supports Travis Barker on tour

Kourtney Kardashian is really taking to the role of a rockstar's wife, as she stunned in a stylish new outfit while supporting Travis Barker at his Las Vegas show. The Blink-182 drummer, performing at the T-Mobile Arena on July 3 and 4, was accompanied by his wife of two years who played the role of a supportive partner backstage.

Kourtney stood out in a cool fluffy fur white jacket that contrasted the black skull T-shirt and mini skirt underneath, which she paired with calf-high cool biker boots. Meanwhile, she kept her hair low-key and tousled for the ultimate cool girl look.

© @kourtneykardash Instagram Kourtney's outfit may not be weather appropriate

She acknowledged that the fur coat may not have been the most weather appropriate for a Las Vegas summer, as she wrote: "112 degrees outside, 65 degrees inside", adding: "what to wear" with a laughing emoji. But as she stood backstage, Kourtney looked super cool as she watched her husband from afar.

The 45-year-old has certainly pivoted her style to a more casual, rock n roll look since she started dating the drummer. She's known for borrowing his old band T-shirts - a postpartum styling tip she shared to her fans.

© @kourtneykardash Instagram Kourtney opts for rockstar chic in fur jacket

This isn't the only way that Kourtney has been supporting Travis, who recently announced his Run Travis Run initiative to get people running. She reshared his personal confession about why running had become so important for him.

He confessed: "I was told by doctors that I may never be able to walk or play drums the same again. I was never athletic and I never played sports but I immediately had this urge to prove everyone wrong including myself."

© @kourtneykardash Instagram Kourtney supports Travis' latest venture

Just as exercise proved an important part of his recovery following a plane accident that led to 70% of his body being covered in burns, Travis also explained that he and his now-wife were workout bodies long before they were in love.

"It's one of the main reasons we were so close. We would always work out together and run together or do stuff like that together before we were ever in a relationship — we were workout buddies forever. It was what started it all," he said to People.

She even supported him in his first flight after the 2008 plane incident, as they took a flight together 13 years after. He captioned the moment on Instagram: "With you anything is possible".

"I think the power of love really helped me," he said. "Kourt made it so I fly, my kids fly now. She healed us."