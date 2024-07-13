Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet, 18, reveals close bond with Jennifer Lopez as they vacation together
Jennifer Lopez, stepdaughter Violet Affleck and guest at East Hampton Historical Society's 18th Annual Antiques & Design Show© Rossa Cole/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez reveals close bond with Ben Affleck's daughter Violet, 18, as they visit Hamptons together

Jennifer, 54, married Ben in 2022

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Jennifer Lopez's marriage to Ben Affleck may be in trouble, but her relationship with his children is stronger than ever. 

The multi-hyphenate and her 18-year-old step-daughter were seen posing for pictures together at the East Hampton Historical Society's Antiques and Design Show at Mulford Farm, East Hampton. 

Jennifer wore light blue denim jeans and a white boho top with frills on the sleeves and an empire waist, while Violet wore an adorable baby pink maxi skirt and a cherry print, and a matching pink crop tee with the phrase "cure long Covid". 

Jennifer Lopez, stepdaughter Violet Affleck and guest take selfies at East Hampton Historical Society's 18th Annual Antiques & Design Show© Rossa Cole/Shutterstock
The teen also wore her COVID mask. 

Jennifer accessorized with a woven straw bag and large hoop earrings, while Violet – who is the spitting image of her mom Jennifer Garner – had sweet strawberry earrings. 

Jennifer Lopez at The East Hampton Historical Socity's Antiques and Design Show© Rossa Cole/Shutterstock
Violet Affleck (C) and guests pose for pictures at East Hampton Historical Society's 18th Annual Antiques & Design Show© Rossa Cole/Shutterstock
As they looked around the antiques, the pair took selfies with a friend. 

Violet recently confirmed that she was battling long COVID, the reason she is often photographed with a mask. The teen gave a powerful speech, that can be viewed below, to the LA County Board of Supervisors during which she explained she had contracted a "post-viral condition".

Violet Affleck gives impassioned speech revealing why she wears a mask

During her speech, the teen vehemently opposed mask bans, insisting it only makes "vulnerable members our community less safe," and she spoke of the "devastating neurological, cardiovascular illness," resulting from infections from long COVID. 

According to Mayo Clinic a post-COVID condition "occurs months after COVID-19 infection and involves fatigue, post exertional malaise, dyspnea, memory loss, diffuse pain, and orthostasis. The medical, psychosocial, and economic impact of PCC is immense." 

Jennifer wed Ben in 2022 and they will celebrate their second wedding anniversary on July 16, 2024. The singer has become close to Ben's children, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, but her bond with Violet appears to be strong, as they have been pictured together several times in the last few months, including enjoying lunch at The Maybourne in Beverly Hills. 

However, Ben and Jennifer have been subject to numerous reports in recent months over the state of their marriage, with their $60 million Bel Air mansion being listed for sale, and People reporting that Ben picked up his own items from the house while Jennifer was vacationing in Italy with friends.

