Jennifer Garner shares hopeful message amid ex Ben Affleck's divorce reports

Jennifer Garner shared a message of hope on Thursday, posting an uplifting poem by Cleo Wade about overcoming adversity and reports her ex Ben Affleck is having marital issues with wife Jennifer Lopez.

The 54-year-old actress posted the poem, titled "It Gets Better," which assures readers that tough times are temporary.

"You will not have the blues forever," the poem begins. "Forever/Is the only thing that lasts forever.

“When the night sky falls upon you/Look up at her/see the darkness and the vastness of her blues/hold your eyes steady on her/watch the sun sneak in/see how even she, the great big sky/changes with/the new day." The poem concludes with a comforting reminder: "This too shall pass."

Jennifer shared the poem on her Instagram Stories, tagging Cleo Wade and adding a heart emoji, but refrained from adding any personal commentary.

This message of resilience comes amidst swirling rumors about marital troubles faced by her ex-husband Ben Affleck and his current wife, Jennifer Lopez.

© Angela Weiss Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

Jennifer and Ben were married from 2005 until their divorce was finalized in 2018. They share three children: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Despite the ups and downs in their marriage, Jennifer Garner has consistently described Ben as "the love of my life," even after their divorce.

© Getty Jennifer Lopez is believed to be living separately from Ben

Ben and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their romance 17 years after their initial split and tied the knot in 2021. However, recent reports suggest that their relationship might be facing challenges.

In recent months, rumors of discord between Ben and Jennifer Lopez have surfaced, with reports suggesting that Ben has moved out of their $60 million Bel Air mansion into a $100,000-a-month rental.

© Emma McIntyre Jennifer Garner on the red carpet

Despite these rumors, the couple has been seen holding hands and appearing affectionate in public, perhaps trying to dispel speculation about their relationship.

On June 1, Jennifer announced the cancellation of her tour, which was set to celebrate her 55th birthday.

© Kevin Winter Jennifer Lopez attends the Premiere For Netflix's "Atlas" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 20, 2024

She shared a heartfelt message with her fans via her OnTheJLo platform, expressing her sorrow over the decision.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," she wrote. "Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time..."