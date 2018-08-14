Pregnant Pippa Middleton makes rare public appearance as she attends brother-in-law Spencer Matthews' 30th birthday party She is expecting her first child with husband James Matthews

Pippa Middleton was spotted attending a rare engagement on Sunday - she was photographed arriving at her brother-in-law Spencer Matthews' 30th birthday party, alongside husband James Matthews. The pictures, obtained by the Daily Mail, show the new-mum-to-be wearing a pretty green polka-dot off-the-shoulder dress, a straw bag and simple trainers – the pair even took along their two dogs to the celebration! The party, held at Spencer's London apartment, was also attended by the likes of Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor.

The happy photographs showed the party in full swing as guests laughed and chatted on an outdoor terrace – one even reveals a sweet moment between Spencer and Pippa, showing their close bond as Spencer seems to hold a friendly hand to her cheek at one point.

Spencer's wife, Vogue Williams, who is also expecting her first baby, was also in attendance of course – sharing some birthday hugs with her husband. Made In Chelsea stars Jamie Laing and Oliver Proudlock were also thought to be there.

Pippa is expecting her new arrival in October, and is it's likely that the expectant mother is turning to her older sister Kate for some much-needed advice! News of the pregnancy was first reported just hours before the Duchess of Cambridge went into labour with her third child – at the time it was thought that 34-year-old Pippa was around three months pregnant, meaning the sisters enjoyed a joint pregnancy for some 12 weeks - no doubt strengthening their already-close relationship.

The famous siblings only live a short distance apart - while Prince William and Kate have made Kensington Palace their primary residence, Pippa's west London home is located just a few miles away, allowing them to bring their children closer together. The mum-of-three will surely give her little sister tips on how to decorate the nursery as well as offering advice on baby clothing and food, too.