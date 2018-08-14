Frankie Bridge mourns sad family death The former Saturdays singer shared the sad news on social media

Frankie Bridge was inundated with messages from her friends and fans on Tuesday after the former Saturdays singer shared some very sad news. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two revealed that her grandad had passed away, and posted a poignant tribute, accompanied by a black-and-white photo of her holding his hand. "The kindest soul. Such a gentleman and singing till the end…the one and only Grandad Hunnybunny. Finally with his love," she wrote next to the image. "So sorry Frankie for your loss, sending so much love," one follower wrote, while Giovanna Fletcher added: "Sending you so much love!" Lisa Snowdon added: "Ahh Frank. Sending you love my darling."

Frankie Bridge is mourning the death of her grandad

The singer is incredibly close to her family, and shares two sons – Parker, four, and two-year-old Cooper – with her retired footballer husband Wayne Bridge. In April, Frankie opened up about motherhood to HELLO!, revealing the thing that her children love the most. "The boys just love cuddles," she said, adding: "They love playing with people and running around outside." The star was also full of praise about Wayne, who she described as an "awesome dad." "He is such a kind, caring person. He often does little thoughtful things – I married him for a reason," she said.

The former Saturdays singer with husband Wayne Bridge

Frankie has also opened up about her desire to have children at a young age, having achieved so much in her career from the age of 14, when she started out in S Club Juniors. "I always knew I wanted to be a young mum. I think I was lucky to achieve quite a few of my goals when I was quite young. Being a mum and having a family was one of them," she told Daily Mail.

The doting mum can certainly share stories of motherhood with her former bandmates, Una Healy and Rochelle Humes – who are also mums of two – but their hectic schedules leave little time for playdates. Talking to HELLO!, she said: "We never have time! It’s hard enough just to get us all together in one room!" laughed Frankie. "But with the power of social media, we know what each other are up to anyway."

