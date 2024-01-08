Frankie Bridge reveals behind-the-scenes 'shock' of seeing Strictly pro's 'anger'

Loose Women panellist and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Frankie Bridge has shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her time on the hit BBC show amid ongoing reports of a rumoured feud between Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice.

During Monday's instalment of the show, Frankie, 34, weighed in on the latest development involving the former Strictly pair. Over the weekend, The Sun published a report claiming that Amanda had asked for video recordings of her rehearsals with Giovanni as part of her allegedly seeking legal advice. Neither Giovanni nor Amanda have publicly commented on the report.

© Getty Images Frankie was partnered with Kevin Clifton during her time on the show

Speaking about her own experience on the competition, The Saturday's hitmaker divulged on her rehearsals with Strictly pro Kevin Clifton whom she was partnered with back in 2014.

"You are two complete strangers being thrown together to spend all this time together", she shared. "They're used to competing… So actually, they do want to win. And then you come into it as someone who doesn't know the art of ballroom dancing and Latin [dancing]. And you're having to try and learn, and I think there are emotions on both sides.

© Getty Images Frankie starred on the show in 2014

"Luckily for me, I had a really good time, but by the end of it, it does actually get… stressful."

Elsewhere, Frankie spoke openly about the times when Kevin "was angry". "There were times when he [Kevin Clifton] was angry. Not at me. But there were times when he was angry at things like if something didn't go right or whatever in a rehearsal", she shared.

© Getty Images Kevin Clifton at the Strictly Come Dancing launch in 2019

Revealing her shock, the mother-of-two went on to say: "But actually I found it quite entertaining almost because he's not like that normally. So, it was almost a bit of a shock when he was like that. But that just goes to show the stress they're under and how much they want it to go well."

© BBC Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice on It Takes Two

Amanda and Giovanni first became embroiled in a reported feud at the very start of this year's Strictly competition, with Amanda subsequently taking to Instagram to squash the reports. At the time, she wrote: "Ignoring the [expletive], because clearly people are [expletive]… Just stop it, stop it, grow up… You know who I'm talking to as well. Come on, jog on, it's nonsense and you know it's nonsense. It's all good."

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington open up about their close bond

In October, Amanda announced her exit from the show citing "personal reasons". In a statement released on her Instagram page, the Sherlock actress explained that she would be giving up her place in the competition due to "personal reasons".

"It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly," she penned. "I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue. It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside.

"I want to thank the incredible Production team and everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring. It's a wonderful bunch of people and I'll miss all of them. I'm so sad that I am unable to go any further. Thank you to everyone who voted and who sent wonderful messages and inspiring support. You are all amazing. Truly. Thank you."