Frankie Bridge stuns fans with incredible tattoo transformation

Frankie Bridge has shared a glimpse of her latest inking in a series of sweet snaps.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the mother-of-two uploaded a carousel of images documenting her surprising weekend trip to the tattoo parlour with a group of close friends.

© Instagram Frankie added to her collection with a delicate heart

Amongst the images, Frankie shared a heartwarming image of herself perched on a leather sofa with her pals, a video clip of herself getting inked, and two photos of her brand new tattoo in all its glory: a fine line heart in black ink.

While the Loose Women panellist, 35, opted for a delicate heart, her friends embellished their wrists and arms with numbers and a beautiful butterfly. "Just a cute Saturday with the gals" Frankie penned in her caption.

Stunned by her tattoo transformation, one follower gushed in the comments section: "Your tattoo is adorable", while another wrote: "That is super cute", and a third added: "Oh I love this".

Aside from her new hand tattoo, Frankie's tattoo collection also includes a bold star tattoo on her wrist, a neck inscription that reads "sunshine n showers" and a meaningful inking on her ribs that reads "more than the world" in delicate scripture.

Taking to Instagram at the time of her rib tattoo, she explained how the design was inspired by her two sons Parker and Carter. "So this just happened!!! I love it so much!," she said. "I've been wanting to get a tattoo for the boys for a really long time… But didn't really know what I wanted it to be.

© Instagram The singer has a tattoo dedicated to her two sons

"We tell each other, 'I love you more than the world' every day… So when I came across @conzthomastattoo delicate scripture I knew instantly what I wanted, and he's nailed it."

Former The Saturdays singer shares Parker, nine, and Carter, seven, with her footballer husband Wayne. The pair tied the knot in July 2014 in front of family and friends, including the bride's bandmates Una Foden, Rochelle Humes, Mollie King and Vanessa White. The ceremony took place at Woburn Abbey, with guests moving on to celebrate the reception in a gorgeous marquee.

© Getty Images Frankie and Wayne tied the knot in 2014

During a recent chat with HELLO!, the author opened up about how she manages to juggle her numerous work commitments with family life.

Like many busy working mums, Frankie admitted that juggling family life with work "is always a challenge".

"Trying to get that balance and trying to feel like you're doing the best job for your kids and for your job is always a challenge. Like trying to make it to their Nativity play or their football match and still do a photoshoot… But we make it work," she revealed.

Elsewhere, Frankie hinted that her two sons are slowly starting to follow in their famous father's footsteps. Sharing a glimpse inside their passions, she said: "They love football at the minute. My whole life is taken up by football.

"I love it because they really enjoy it and I love that they're doing a sport. It keeps them busy and fit."