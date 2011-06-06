Emma Watson firmly back in the limelight as Potter fans get sneak peak at new film

It's hard to believe Emma Watson sometimes feels shy – not when she looks this good.



The Harry Potter star had fashion critics firmly under her spell with the magical look she put together for the MTV Movie Awards.

Emma was the image of perfection in an ivory Marchesa gown with a jewelled neckline that perfectly set off her shimmering eyes.



Metallic silver six-inch stilettos by Brian Atwood, and delicate diamond drop earrings and a silver bangle completed the look.



The 21-year-old - who recently put her studies at Brown university on hold to concentrate on her career - lost out on the Best Female Performance gong to Kristen Stewart.



But she was certainly a winner in the sartorial stakes as she made her debut on the MTV Movie Awards red carpet.



The elegant brunette introduced footage from the final film in the boy wizard franchise, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. The ultimate showdown between Harry and Voldemort hits cinemas in July.



One of the film's stars, Tom Felton, picked up the award for Best Villain for the second year running - but held back on any wild celebrations.



"I will have a beer or a glass of champagne definitely," the thrilled 24-year-old, who plays Draco Malfoy, revealed backstage.



"I'm still fighting jet lag though so I won't be going on any Hangover-style nights out!"



But Tom insisted he was determined to enjoy his second time in the spotlight at the glitzy ceremony.



"Last year kind of happened in a bit of a flash before my eyes, so I'm planning on taking it in a bit more this year and soaking it all up," he added.



