Who is Don Lemon's new husband? Meet Tim Malone

Congratulations are in order for Don Lemon and Tim Malone, they are officially married!

The former CNN anchor, now host of The Don Lemon Show, wed his longtime partner in New York City on April 6, after a five-year engagement.

When it came to finally tying the knot, the news anchor, 58, was adamant that they have both a traditional and big celebration, as opposed to just making it official at City Hall, and he explained to People: "I think this is also a message. For I don't know what percent of our guests, on both sides, but for a lot of them it's going to be their first gay wedding."

Below, catch up on everything to know about the newlyweds, their wedding, and more.

© Getty Don and Tim tied the knot after a five-year engagement and almost eight years together

What does Tim Malone do for a living?

Tim, 40, is a real estate agent, per his LinkedIn, "well-versed" in both "luxury resales and new developments," moreover, his "background in media and advertising has given him the ability to be a strong real estate marketer."

He worked for The Corcoran Group from 2018 to 2020, and now works for Douglas Elliman, working in both the New York and Hamptons markets.

© Getty The couple had their three dogs with them

What church did they get married in?

For their nuptials, Don knew he wanted a religious service, and he "wanted to get married in the church. So Tim made that happen," he told People.

They made things official at the Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church in midtown Manhattan, and their ceremony was officiated by Don's good friend, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the United States ambassador to the United Nations.

© Getty Images

Who attended Don Lemon's wedding?

Don and Tim married in front of quite the star-studded crowd of about 140 guests, among them some of Don's former colleagues.

Guests included CNN's Kate Bolduan, Erin Burnett and Dana Bash, as well as Clive Davis, The View hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Ana Navarro, former Today Show host Matt Lauer and his girlfriend Shamin Abas, Darren Star, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, and Real Housewives of New York City alum Luann de Lesseps, among others.

When did they start dating?

Don and Tim's first date took place on quite the history-defining day: election night back in 2016. They went to dinner at the beloved Polo Bar, and would get occasional updates on how the election was progressing through Don's work email and other diners.

Once it appeared Donald Trump was going to win (though he lost the popular vote), Don now recalled: "Tim and I looked at each other and I said to him, 'I don't want to be alone tonight.' It was so weird. We went back to my apartment in Harlem and then he never left."

