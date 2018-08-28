Jamie Vardy makes huge announcement: all the details The footballer plays for England and Leicester City

England footballer Jamie Vardy has confirmed he is stepping aside from international football. The 31-year-old, who is married to reality TV star Rebekah Vardy, has won 26 international caps for his country and currently plays for Premier League club Leicester City. Speaking to the Guardian on Tuesday, he explained: "This has been on my mind for a while. I'm not getting any younger and you can see, to be fair to the gaffer [Gareth Southgate], he wants to make it more youthful, which obviously had its benefits during the World Cup."

He added: "So I just said to Gareth that I think it's probably best from now on, especially with the way he wants to go, to bring youngsters in who he thinks have got the ability and start nurturing them into international football." The dad-of-two made four appearances for England during this year's World Cup, helping the team reach the semi-final stage. Heaping praise on football manager Gareth, the sports star continued: "Gareth said that he felt I still had a lot to offer, and we've not shut the door completely. If the worst came to happen and everyone was injured, then obviously I wouldn't say no."

It was also confirmed that Chelsea defender Gary Cahill will also retire from international football. The 32-year-old player told Chelsea TV: "I think in terms of my international future I think it's time I take a step back now. I feel that it's the right moment to do that." He added: "I have been hugely proud of what I have achieved in terms of over 60 caps, I've captained my country on a few occasions which has been a huge honour, it's something I have been really proud of in terms of my career. I can see now it's going in a younger generation and I think for me to take a step back now is the perfect time."

