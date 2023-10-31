Rebekah Vardy inundated with support as she breaks silence after horror accident

Rebekah Vardy has broken her silence following her dash to hospital. It was reported that she suffered a horrific injury which saw her break her heel and fracture a part of her foot in a horse riding accident.

The wife of footballer Jamie Vardy, who was embroiled in the Wagatha Christie court case, has taken to Instagram to share a picture of herself on crutches.

© Instagram Rebekah Vardy shared the extent of her injury

In the caption, she said: "Happy Days [woozy face emoji] time to glam the boot up [sparkle and laughing face emojis]."

The 41-year-old was immediately flooded with messages of support, with one writing: "Aw Becky just seen the news I wish you a speedy recovery, I bet Jamie is looking after you xx." One other person added: "Ouch! Sending you lots of get well soon vibes!"

Another remarked: "Aww hope you're ok could have been a lot more serious xx." A third post read: "Glad you're OK I saw the news last night and thought it was more serious, speedy recovery and hugs, love the colour of the boot."

According to The Sun, Rebekah hurt herself when her horse "got spooked and threw her from the saddle". She then reportedly got her foot stuck in the stirrup before being dragged on the ground.

The horror accident comes days after the former I'm A Celebrity star returned home from her sun-soaked trip to Dubai with her family. She jetted off just before Coleen Rooney released her Wagatha Christie documentary.

Told from Coleen’s perspective, the documentary delved into her process when trying to find out whether Rebekah was the one leaking stories to The Sun – as well as looking at Coleen's marriage and family life with husband Wayne Rooney.

The libel case originally began after Coleen published a tweet in October 2019, accusing Rebekah of leaking private information to The Sun. Explaining that after "a few years" she had realised that someone following her private Instagram account had been sharing "so much information," about her life, Coleen revealed that she had devised a plan to work out who was responsible.

Resulting in a full denial from Rebekah, the wife of Jamie Vardy then escalated the case to the High Court of Justice, announcing that she was suing Coleen for defamation.

© Disney+ The wife of Wayne Rooney shared her story in a new doc

However, in July 2022, Rebekah lost her libel case after the judge – Mrs Justice Steyn – found that she was "directing Ms Watt to the private Instagram account, sending her screenshots of Mrs Rooney's posts, drawing attention to items of potential interest to the press, and answering additional queries raised by the press via Ms Watt".

Despite the explosive feud between the pair, and the libel case between the two, in the doc, Coleen somewhat supported Rebekah following the shocking trolling that followed on from her social media post, saying: "Rebekah didn't deserve the trolling that she got."