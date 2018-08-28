Ant and Dec tweet about letting go of ego and hate Do you think Ant or Dec shared the message on their page?

Ant and Dec have retweeted a message about letting go of ego and hate on Twitter. The original message was posted on Monday, and read: "Let go of: 1 ego 2 entitlement 3 resentment 4 hate 5 doubt. Hold on to: 1 hope 2 gratitude 3 optimism 4 curiosity 5 love," and the two TV presenters shared the message on their own wall with their 6.69 million followers. Ant has been through a difficult few months after being arrested for drink driving, and confirmed that he would not be joining his showbiz partner for a new series of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here later in the year, a decision that was fully supported by his friend.

The pair tweeted a hopeful message

Ant posted a statement on their website in early August which read: "My recovery is going very well and for that to continue having spoken to Dec and ITV, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off. I'd like to thank both Dec and ITV for their continued support and I look forward to getting back to work in the New Year," with Dec adding: "Whilst I am obviously sad at the thought of being without my best friend in Australia this year, I am proud of the work Ant has been doing privately and I am fully supportive of his decision. I'm looking forward to us both being reunited on screen in 2019."

Some fans of the pair were unsure what to make of the Twitter message, with one user suggesting that the retweet could allude to Ant's split from his estranged wife, Lisa Armstrong, writing: "I really hope that isn't aimed at Lisa. I think she has handled things in the public gaze exceedingly well. In all honesty...as a fan...I've lost the fan-side and high regard I have had for Ant for years!" However, others thought it was Dec who shared the message, with one person writing: "Omg @antanddec Dec most probably retweeted this! How amazing."

