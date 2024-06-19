Coleen Nolan sparks reaction with ultra-rare photos of lookalike daughter Ciara

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan sparked a sweet fan reaction on Wednesday when she shared a tribute to her lookalike daughter Ciara in honour of her 23rd birthday.

In a post shared to Instagram, Coleen, 59, uploaded numerous throwback images of her loved one, including a snapshot of the mother-daughter duo posing in their finest threads, an image of Ciara beaming alongside her boyfriend, and numerous photos of Ciara cuddling an array of furry friends. Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Coleen Nolan shares touching birthday tribute to lookalike daughter Ciara

Captioning the update, proud mum Coleen penned: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful, hilarious, kind, totally together (more than me) daughter @ciarafensome… You are the light of my life and I love you to the moon and back. Always!!!"

© Instagram Coleen shares a close bond with her daughter Ciara

The star's fans and friends flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages. "Happy Birthday wherever you are in the world right now", wrote one, while a second noted: "Happiest of birthdays to Ciara, beautiful pics of you both" and a third chimed in: "Happy Birthday lovely pics."

© Instagram The Loose Women star shares Ciara with her ex Ray Fensome

Coleen shares her lookalike daughter with her ex-partner Ray Fensome. The former couple wed in 2007, with Coleen announcing the end of their marriage in 2018.

At the time of their separation, she told the Loose Women audience: "It's been really hard and it's still really fresh, we've only just filed (for divorce) really. He's only just moved out. I said at the beginning of last year we were having issues but hoped we were going to sort them, and we have really, really tried…

"But it just gets to a point where you think, you know what, it's not working, and we can't get it back together. For the sake of both of our future happiness, and for our kids, especially [daughter] Ciara, it gets to a point…"

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The star regularly opens up about her life on Loose Women

Aside from Ciara, Coleen is also a doting mother to sons Shane Jr and Jake whom she shares with her ex-husband Shane Richie. The former couple said "I do" in Orlando, Florida in 1990 and were together until their split nine years later.

It's been a busy time for Ciara who is currently travelling around the world with her boyfriend without a set return day.

© Instagram Coleen recently visited Ciara in Indonesia

In January, an emotional Coleen told her co-stars that whilst she's "thrilled" and "proud" to see her daughter spread her wings, the experience feels like she's "losing [her] best friend."

She divulged: "They've worked really hard and saved up and I'm so proud of them both and her, but honestly, I just can't stop crying.

"But I'm trying not to do it in front of her because I'm thrilled and I'm proud because what an amazing thing to do. But it's like losing my best friend."