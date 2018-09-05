Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrates 16th wedding anniversary with Freddie Prinze Jr in the cutest way The Hollywood stars married in 2002

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr are relationship goals! The Hollywood couple, who are proud parents to two young children, have celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary. The 41-year-old actress took to her Instagram page to share a cute selfie of the pair, with the accompanying note which read: "Anniversary #latergram. Someone told me - marriage is like a deck of cards. In the beginning all you need is two hearts and a diamond. But years later, you wish you had a club and a spade. #happyanniversary @realfreddieprinze."

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr have marked their 16th wedding anniversary

Earlier on in the week, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star posted a throwback snap from the couple's rehearsal dinner. She wrote: "16 years ago today, the night before the wedding. And yes, it was so long ago that pictures were in black and white." After more than 17 years together, Sarah Michelle and Freddie are happier than ever. The smitten stars first met in 1997 when they were filming the teen horror classic I Know What You Did Last Summer, and started dating in 2000. They married two years later, on 1 September 2002, and are now parents to eight-year-old daughter Charlotte Grace and six-year-old son Rocky.

Freddie, 42, recently heaped praise on his marriage, claiming that their year-long dating helped. He told E! News: "We were just friends for a good two years before we ever went on a date. She knew what kind of guy I was. She knew what my morals were, what my priorities were and visa versa." In 2016, Sarah revealed the secret to her successful marriage, telling People: "Take the 10 minutes - put the phone down. Have a cup of coffee together. Walk the dog at the end of the night. Read a story with your kids." She added: "Make the most of the time that you have. We are all pulled in so many directions, so make sure that, whichever one you are focusing on, you’re present."

