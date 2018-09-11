Kate Garraway admits major anniversary blunder as she shares adorable rare wedding snap Oops!

Kate Garraway has admitted she completely forgot her wedding anniversary this year! The Good Morning Britain star enjoyed a night out at the TV Choice Awards with many of her industry colleagues on Monday, before realising on her way home that her husband had posted a sweet message to her hours earlier. She captioned her Instagram photo: "When you are on your way home from a night out & you realise your husband has posted this wonderful thing on Facebook and you totally forgot it was your anniversary #fail. Do I sneak in quietly?!"

Kate made a big blunder with her husband on Monday - oops!

Kate's husband Derek had written in an adorable Facebook post: "Happy Anniversary to the smartest, kindest, sexiest gal I know. Love you x." Aw! The newsreader's fans were quick to send their sweet comments on Kate's admission, with one writing, "Least hubby remembered makes a change it’s always the women who remember what a lovely hubby you have," and another replying: "Awww happy anniversary @kategarraway Derek will forgive you.. I'm sure he is used to the occasional scatty moment!! Here is to ten more!"

The 51-year-old doesn't often share photographs from her personal life, so fans were clearly thrilled at the rare insight. In August, she also shared a sweet candid snap of her son, William, who had decided to follow in his mum's footsteps and dress up as her! "Thought my 9 yr old son had gone to bed then he emerged dressed as 'mum on TV'!! That’s what a visit to the @gmb studios will do for you," she joked.

Kate and her political advisor husband Derek Draper have been married since 2005, and share two children – William, nine, and Darcey who is 12. In the past, she has spoken about her desire to have a third child, but later admitted that she is quite content with her two. Last year, she told Fabulous magazine that she has "hugely come to terms with not having another baby." She said: "I would hate Darcey and Billy to think that somehow they weren't enough. I'm nearly 50, so there has to be a reality check."

