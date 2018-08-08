Kate Garraway shares adorable rare photograph of her son, William – dressed up as her! Isn't this cute?

Kate Garraway took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to share a very rare photograph of her nine-year-old son, William – and he clearly wants to follow in his mum's footsteps! The adorable snap shows little William dressed up in a blonde wig with a trilby hat and makeup on, inspired by "mum on TV" according to Kate! She captioned the photo: "Thought my 9 yr old son had gone to bed then he emerged dressed as 'mum on TV'!! That’s what a visit to the @gmb studios will do for you."

She continued: "Blimey! Not sure what I make of the blusher applied all over the bottom half of his face like a beard or the silver eyeshadow all over cheeks or indeed the trilby?!!! but am loving the platinum bob! @gmb #glamsquad ideas for tomorrow?!!! See you at 6 a.m xxx."

Kate's fans were quick to comment on the cute snapshot, and William's resemblance to his mother, with one writing: "Beautiful boy! He looks fantastic and I love how he's done this in your honour. Happy days x." Another said: "Love it. He does actually look like you," with a crying-with-laughter emoji.

William had recently visited Kate on set at GMB

The Good Morning Britain presenter doesn't often share photographs of her kids, though she did recently post a never-before-seen shot of William to mark his ninth birthday – a sweet throwback to her cradling him as a newborn baby. "9 years ago today this little bundle of cuddly joy arrived and is still as gorgeous & cuddly today - when he lets me! Happy birthday to my wonderful son Billy - love you more every day xxx #family #memories," she wrote next to the image.

William - or Billy as he is known by his family and friends - is the youngest child of Kate and her husband Derek Draper, a political advisor. The pair are also parents to daughter Darcey, 11. In 2017, Darcey and Billy made a surprise appearance on Good Morning Britain to celebrate Kate's 50th birthday, but other than that, Billy in particular has kept away from the limelight.