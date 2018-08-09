Kate Garraway's messy living room during the school holidays is very relatable The GMB presenter shares two children with husband Derek Draper

Kate Garraway has been enjoying having her children at home during the summer holidays, but when it comes to the mess, that's another story! The Good Morning Britain presenter took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of herself wearing some protective glasses following a game of Nerf Battles in her living room – which was covered in toys. "Serious #nerf battles this afternoon - not sure who won - but house tidiness definitely lost ..... #schoolholidays #memories #whendoestermstartagain?!," she wrote in the caption. Fans were quick to comment on the photo, and many loved seeing a house being played in. "Housework can wait, children grow up. I love this," one wrote, while another said: "Parenting done right." A third added: "Children won't remember how tidy the house is – battle on!"

Kate Garraway's living room got people talking!

The TV presenter is a doting mum to daughter Darcey, 11, and nine-year-old William, and earlier in the week they had fun raiding the dressing up cupboard – with hilarious consequences! Kate shared a photo of William dressed up in a blonde wig with a trilby hat and makeup on, which she revealed had been inspired by her on the television. She captioned the photo: "Thought my 9 yr old son had gone to bed then he emerged dressed as 'mum on TV'!! That’s what a visit to the @gmb studios will do for you."

It's been a very fun school holiday so far for Kate's children

She continued: "Blimey! Not sure what I make of the blusher applied all over the bottom half of his face like a beard or the silver eyeshadow all over cheeks or indeed the trilby?!!! but am loving the platinum bob! @gmb #glamsquad ideas for tomorrow?!!! See you at 6 a.m xxx."

The TV presenter doesn't often share photographs of her kids, though she did recently post a never-before-seen shot of William to mark his ninth birthday – a sweet throwback to her cradling him as a newborn baby. "9 years ago today this little bundle of cuddly joy arrived and is still as gorgeous & cuddly today - when he lets me! Happy birthday to my wonderful son Billy - love you more every day xxx #family #memories," she wrote next to the image.

