Abbey Clancy shimmers in new photos from luxurious trip with husband Peter Crouch and all 4 children

Model Abbey Clancy has shared a rare glimpse inside her latest family holiday with her husband Peter Crouch and their four children.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the mother-of-four uploaded a string of sun-soaked snapshots including a bronzed selfie which showed the former Britain's Next Top Model star posing in a silky halter neck top in a luxurious oyster hue.

© Instagram The model looked positively radiant during her break

She wore her honeyed tresses in flowing waves and highlighted her chiselled features with a generous dusting of highlighter, a touch of bronzer and a slick of pink lipstick. As for eyes, she added a feline flick and coated her lashes with telescopic mascara.

Elsewhere, Abbey, 38, shared a charming picture of her adorable brood skipping along a jetty framed by a peachy sunset, and a sweet image of her eldest daughter Sophia Ruby bonding with dad Peter.

© Instagram The family-of-six enjoyed a lavish summer break

In the picture, the father-daughter duo twinned in matching white outfits, with Sophia Ruby, 13, rocking a bandeau dress, while Peter looked dapper dressed in a white linen shirt and seafoam-hued linen shorts.

The pair appeared to be in their element as they admired the sparkling sea from the comfort of their plush beach chairs.

© Instagram Abbey was joined by her husband Peter Crouch and their four children

Aside from Sophia Ruby, lovebirds Abbey and Peter are also doting parents to Liberty Rose, eight, Johnny, six, and Jack, four.

The couple, who run a podcast together, have seemingly ruled out the possibility of expanding their clan.

During an appearance on Lorraine in 2019, Abbey opened up about juggling her four children. "Having four children, spreading my time equally between the four is hard," she shared.

Meanwhile, Peter told Laura Whitmore that more children are off the cards. "Oh 100 percent [we are not having another child]," he admitted, adding: "I don't know if we planned for four [children] but it's amazing, I love it!

© Getty Images Abbey and Peter tied the knot in 2011

"[To have] two boys and two girls, I feel blessed. Being able to take them to school now, pick them up, and being hands-on."

Abbey and Peter's home life

The family-of-six live in a beautiful Surrey home. It features everything from its own cinema room to an impressive home office, and Abbey has previously described the garden as "magical" and "peaceful".

© Instagram The former Strictly star at Disneyland with daughters Sophia and Liberty

Outside, meanwhile, their home boasts an impressive swimming pool, a swanky BBQ and an outdoor dining area.

Speaking to the Times, Abbey admitted: "I'm a clean freak, but it's pointless as the house is constantly trashed… I want everything to be lovely, perfect and clean, but with four kids, a dog and two cats I just have to let it go."