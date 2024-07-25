Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Abbey Clancy shimmers in new photos from luxurious trip with husband Peter Crouch and all 4 children
Abbey Clancy with shirtless Peter Crouch on a yacht © Instagram

The Strictly Come Dancing champ wed former football pro Peter in 2011

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Model Abbey Clancy has shared a rare glimpse inside her latest family holiday with her husband Peter Crouch and their four children.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the mother-of-four uploaded a string of sun-soaked snapshots including a bronzed selfie which showed the former Britain's Next Top Model star posing in a silky halter neck top in a luxurious oyster hue.

woman taking selfie in halter neck top © Instagram
The model looked positively radiant during her break

She wore her honeyed tresses in flowing waves and highlighted her chiselled features with a generous dusting of highlighter, a touch of bronzer and a slick of pink lipstick. As for eyes, she added a feline flick and coated her lashes with telescopic mascara.

Elsewhere, Abbey, 38, shared a charming picture of her adorable brood skipping along a jetty framed by a peachy sunset, and a sweet image of her eldest daughter Sophia Ruby bonding with dad Peter.

photo of sun setting © Instagram
The family-of-six enjoyed a lavish summer break

In the picture, the father-daughter duo twinned in matching white outfits, with Sophia Ruby, 13, rocking a bandeau dress, while Peter looked dapper dressed in a white linen shirt and seafoam-hued linen shorts.

The pair appeared to be in their element as they admired the sparkling sea from the comfort of their plush beach chairs.

father and daughter sitting on beach© Instagram
Abbey was joined by her husband Peter Crouch and their four children

Aside from Sophia Ruby, lovebirds Abbey and Peter are also doting parents to Liberty Rose, eight, Johnny, six, and Jack, four.

The couple, who run a podcast together, have seemingly ruled out the possibility of expanding their clan.

During an appearance on Lorraine in 2019, Abbey opened up about juggling her four children. "Having four children, spreading my time equally between the four is hard," she shared.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Abbey Clancy shares sweet video with son on holiday

Meanwhile, Peter told Laura Whitmore that more children are off the cards. "Oh 100 percent [we are not having another child]," he admitted, adding: "I don't know if we planned for four [children] but it's amazing, I love it!

Abbey Clancy, Peter Crouch and family visit LaplandUK at Whitmoor Forest on November 26, 2023© Getty Images
Abbey and Peter tied the knot in 2011

"[To have] two boys and two girls, I feel blessed. Being able to take them to school now, pick them up, and being hands-on."

Abbey and Peter's home life

The family-of-six live in a beautiful Surrey home. It features everything from its own cinema room to an impressive home office, and Abbey has previously described the garden as "magical" and "peaceful".

Abbey Clancy at Disneyland with daughters Sophia and Liberty © Instagram
The former Strictly star at Disneyland with daughters Sophia and Liberty

Outside, meanwhile, their home boasts an impressive swimming pool, a swanky BBQ and an outdoor dining area.

Speaking to the Times, Abbey admitted: "I'm a clean freak, but it's pointless as the house is constantly trashed… I want everything to be lovely, perfect and clean, but with four kids, a dog and two cats I just have to let it go."

