The best Roald Dahl quotes from our favourite children's books 'If you are going to get anywhere in life you have to read a lot of books'

It's hard to picture a children's bookshelf without a few Roald Dahl classics on display, isn't it? The author has sold more than 250 million novels worldwide and inspired generations of children to get lost in his weird and wacky worlds - from Willy Wonka's chocolate factory, to Matilda's wrath against her slobby and superficial parents. Here at HELLO!, we know we're never too old to appreciate a good quip from the author's imagination, so we rounded up our favourite quotes, and the reasons why we live by them. Because what's life without a little silliness?

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory ignited our childhood fantasies - magic and chocolate!

Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon, Head of Digital (@sophie.vokesdudgeon)

Mr. Wonka: "Don't forget what happened to the man who suddenly got everything he wanted." Charlie Bucket: "What happened?" Mr. Wonka: "He lived happily ever after." - Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Because we all need reminders to dream big. Go after what you want - there's no need to compromise on ambitions.

Anna Johnstone, Social Media Manager (@annacatherinejohnstone)

"I've always said to myself that if a little pocket calculator can do it why shouldn't I?" - Matilda

Because young girls should know that they can do ANYTHING if they try.

Matilda is the feminist hero we all needed growing up

Philip Josse, Video Assistant (@philipamjosse)

"The greatest secrets are always hidden in the most unlikely places. Those who don't believe in magic will never find it." - The Minpins

Because our world is an uncharted jungle, waiting to be discovered.

Hannah Royer, Sales Executive (@littlehanlouise)

"The matter with human beans," the BFG went on, "is that they is absolutely refusing to believe in anything unless they is actually seeing it right in front of their own schnozzles." - The BFG

Because believing in something unseen shouldn't just be for children.

Sophie Hamilton, Lifestyle Writer

"Never grow up...always down." - George's Marvellous Medicine

Because growing up is so boring! Keep your inner kid, always.

Emmy Griffiths, Staff Writer (@emmyfg)

"A person who has good thoughts cannot ever be ugly. You can have a wonky nose and a crooked mouth and a double chin and stick-out teeth, but if you have good thoughts they will shine out of your face like sunbeams and you will always look lovely." - The Twits.

Because it's what's on the inside that counts!

Where did all Roald Dahl's imagination come from?

Kate Miller - Senior Digital Brand Manager (@kateeemiller)

"I'm afraid men are not always quite as clever as they think they are. You will learn that when you get a bit older, my girl." - Matilda

Because... girl power!

Carla Challis, Online Commercial Content Editor (@carla.challis)

"It is most unlikely. But - here comes the big 'but' - not impossible." - The Witches

Because what harm is there in hoping for the best?

Sharnaz Shahid, Online Writer (@sharnazshahid)

"And don't worry about the bits you can't understand. Sit back and allow the words to wash around you, like music." - Matilda

Because why should everything be perfect? Take time and let something sink in....

We would love to own a signed book by Roald Dahl himself

Olivia Lord, Project Manager (@livvylord1)

"There are a whole lot of things in this world of ours you haven't even started wondering about yet." - James and the Giant Peach

Because it reminds me that there is still a lot more of the world to explore/travel and to dream big.

Lucy Flay, Project Coordinator (@lucy_flay)

"But there was one other thing that the grown-ups also knew, and it was this: that however small the chance might be of striking lucky, the chance is there. The chance had to be there." - Charlie & The Chocolate Factory

Because sometimes we need to remember that anything is possible if you believe in yourself.

Isabella Peñaranda, Head of International Digital Sales

"I understand what you're saying, and your comments are valuable, but I'm gonna ignore your advice." - Fantastic Mr Fox

Because the most important thing I have learnt recently is to trust my gut. Advice can be great but the person we should listen to the most is ourselves.

Even the royals love a Roald Dahl book...

Esther Coombes, Senior Lifestyle Executive (@esthercoombes)

"You seemed so far away," Miss Honey whispered, awestruck. "Oh, I was. I was flying past the stars on silver wings," Matilda said. "It was wonderful.” - Matilda

Books can be such powerful mediums for escapism - I was a total bookworm as a child and really identified with Matilda, and now my 5 year old niece has discovered the magic too.

Kelly Gull, Head of Brand Partnerships

"It doesn't matter who you are or what you look like, so long as somebody loves you" - The Witches

This is a powerful quote which is true in every way.