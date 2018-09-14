Phillip Schofield and Keith Lemon reunite on day off for surprising date Phillip Schofield and Keith Lemon had fun at clay pigeon shooting

Phillip Schofield has shared videos on Snapchat from a fun day out with his pals, including comedian Keith Lemon. The This Morning presenter shared a selfie of the pair enjoying an unusual hobby – clay pigeon shooting! In his Snapchat video, he filmed their location, and can be heard saying: "Here I am on the battlefield." He then complimented Peter Jones, who joined them for the day, saying: "That was good shooting! You are good. And I can say that because no one saw you shoot."

Phillip and Keith had fun on their day out

He then revealed that their clay pigeon shooting session had an unusual twist as they attempted to shoot a mini plane, and captioned the video: "Shoot the plane!" Phillip and Keith are good friends, and the This Morning presenter has previously appeared on his show, Celebrity Juice, along with their mutual friend, Holly Willoughby, who is team captain on the show.

The pair recently teamed up to grill the mum-of-three about her wages for I'm a Celebrity, while pointing out that she will be missing episodes of both Celebrity Juice and This Morning for her stint on the show. Keith mentioned that she would miss four episodes of the panel show, when Phillip Schofield chimed in, saying: "Oh four shows? I don't have a piece of paper big enough to write down how many you're missing on here." Phillip has previously revealed that he "couldn't believe" that Holly was going to the jungle as she doesn't like any sort of bugs. Holly said: "The weird this is, when I first found out, it's very exciting, it's kind of bitter sweet obviously, and then you're working out the logistics of how you're going to go and how long for… and then I go, 'Oh, there's going to be like spiders and stuff there!'"

