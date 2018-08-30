Phillip Schofield reacts to Holly Willoughby presenting I'm a Celebrity
Phillip Schofield can't wait to see Holly in the jungle, and neither can we!
Phillip Schofield has opened up about his This Morning co-presenter, Holly Willoughby, joining Declan Donnelly on I'm a Celebrity. Posting on Snapchat, the 56-year-old shared a photo of himself in mid-laughter, and captioned: "Holly in a jungle… where everything will scare her sh****ss… literally can't wait." He followed up the post by showing fans how much he likes playing the Sims in his spare time, joking: "Too much time on my hands and what do I get hooked on?? The Sims! Some of them are having their tea." Fans were quick to respond to Phillip's excitement at seeing Holly in the jungle, with one person writing: "I absolutely love @Schofe but this is so true! Can't wait to see @hollywills in the jungle."
Phil joked about Holly presenting I'm a Celeb
Holly has mentioned how worried she is about the jungle's creepy crawlies herself! In a statement confirming that she would replace Anthony McPartlin for the upcoming series, she said: "These are big shoes, not to fill, but just to keep warm for a little bit. Honestly, I'm a huge fan of I'm a Celebrity and actually feel like I've won a competition to go and hang out on my favourite show! When is it a good time to tell Dec I'm scared of everything that moves?!"
MORE: Holly Willoughby's summer holiday destination revealed
Dec added: "I am hugely grateful to Holly for agreeing to accompany me to Australia this year. She was at the top of my list and I'm thrilled she said yes. It will be a different kind of series but we will try our best to ensure it is no less fun and eventful for our loyal viewers. I am also pleased to hear Holly is scared of everything. I am almost stupidly excited at the thought of watching her during the eating trials!"
VIDEO: Phillip Schofield enjoys raucous night out with Holly Willoughby's husband
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.
Latest comments