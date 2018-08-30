Phillip Schofield reacts to Holly Willoughby presenting I'm a Celebrity Phillip Schofield can't wait to see Holly in the jungle, and neither can we!

Phillip Schofield has opened up about his This Morning co-presenter, Holly Willoughby, joining Declan Donnelly on I'm a Celebrity. Posting on Snapchat, the 56-year-old shared a photo of himself in mid-laughter, and captioned: "Holly in a jungle… where everything will scare her sh****ss… literally can't wait." He followed up the post by showing fans how much he likes playing the Sims in his spare time, joking: "Too much time on my hands and what do I get hooked on?? The Sims! Some of them are having their tea." Fans were quick to respond to Phillip's excitement at seeing Holly in the jungle, with one person writing: "I absolutely love @Schofe but this is so true! Can't wait to see @hollywills in the jungle."

Phil joked about Holly presenting I'm a Celeb

Holly has mentioned how worried she is about the jungle's creepy crawlies herself! In a statement confirming that she would replace Anthony McPartlin for the upcoming series, she said: "These are big shoes, not to fill, but just to keep warm for a little bit. Honestly, I'm a huge fan of I'm a Celebrity and actually feel like I've won a competition to go and hang out on my favourite show! When is it a good time to tell Dec I'm scared of everything that moves?!"

Dec added: "I am hugely grateful to Holly for agreeing to accompany me to Australia this year. She was at the top of my list and I'm thrilled she said yes. It will be a different kind of series but we will try our best to ensure it is no less fun and eventful for our loyal viewers. I am also pleased to hear Holly is scared of everything. I am almost stupidly excited at the thought of watching her during the eating trials!"

