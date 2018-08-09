Fans urge Phillip Schofield to stay safe after he reveals he is near Portuguese forest fires Phillip Schofield is currently on holiday with his wife Stephanie, Holly Willoughby and her husband Dan

Phillip Schofield has revealed that he is holidaying near the horrific forest fires that are spreading across Portugal and Spain. Sharing a photo of smoke in the distance, he wrote: "Terrible Portuguese forest fires over the hills," along with a sad face emoji. Fans were quick to caution safety, with one writing: "Please stay safe, it's so sad, hoping and praying for all nearby and those affected, firemen and support crews doing a great job," while another added: "This is so sad my thoughts are with the Portuguese people and hope the firefighters control it soon."

Phillip shared a photo of smoke in the distance

Another Instagram user used Phillip's platform to write about what was needed in the emergency, commenting: "Updates on required items: Bombeiros chief need urgently energy drinks, plastic plates, cutlery, easy to open canned fruits and energy bars, easy snacks. The winds are constantly changing direction, making it very difficult to control. Supplies should be taken Noa cafe, ibex Almancil, any fire station, please do what you can to help." The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office are now advising against travelling to areas struggling with the fires. A statement read: "The Portuguese authorities have been evacuating the affected areas. Strong winds in the area make the spread of fire unpredictable. For your own safety, travel to the areas where the fires are burning is not advised."

READ: You'll never guess which celebrity is on holiday at the same resort as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

Loading the player...

Phillip's co-presenter Holly Willoughby is also on a joint holiday with Phillip and his wife Stephanie, along with her husband, Dan. Holly shared a happy snap of herself and Phillip in the pool, writing: "@schofe fish," with a heart and merman emoji. She also shared an anniversary snap of herself with her husband, writing: "11 years baby... your love gets sweeter every day... love you."

READ: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield go for a sweet midnight swim together as they continue joint holiday