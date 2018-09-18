Revealed: The reason why Kristin Davis left Kim Cattrall out of tribute photo The actress shared the photo with her followers

On Monday night former Sex and the City star Kristin Davis was reminiscing about attending the Emmy awards with her former co-stars and shared a throwback snap from 2004's show. While the snap would have normally been a huge hit with fans of the hit TV show, it actually proved to be quite controversial as most were not happy that one of the main stars was left out from the picture – Kim Cattrall.

The snap shared on Kristin's Instagram was taken during the 56th Emmy Awards back in 2004 and shows the star posing next to Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon and the two Emmy Awards that SJP and Cynthia won for lead actress in a comedy and supporting actress in a comedy that year. Kristin captioned the picture: "Emmy flashback - super happy memories and wishing joy to everyone tonight . We are all so incredibly lucky to get to do what we do!"

Kim Cattrall walked the Emmy Awards red carpet solo that year

Fans were quick to notice Kim's absence, with one writing: "Oh such a shame the best actress in the show who contributed to those awards, was left off. Lame." Another one said: "Where's Kim?!! This is about the show...leave personal gripes to the side."

But there is a very simple reason why Kim Cattrall is not pictured with the rest of the cast – that year Kim, 62, was sat elsewhere, next to the show's producer Darren Star. The four ladies also walked the red carpet separately, but later briefly reunited inside. At one point during the show Sarah Jessica was pictured approaching Kim and giving her a kiss on the cheek.

Last year Kim spoke to Piers Morgan about her time on the show and made the surprising revelation that Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and herself were rarely close and regarded each other as colleagues throughout hit show's heyday.

Sarah Jessica Parker was pictured giving Kim a kiss during the show

Speaking about her three co-stars, she told Piers Morgan's Life Stories: "We've never been friends. We've been colleagues and in some ways it's a very healthy place to be."

​The star, who tragically lost her brother earlier this year also said that the relationship had become "toxic" and hit out at being portrayed as a "diva", adding of Sarah Jessica Parker: "I really think she could have been nicer. I don't know what her issue is."