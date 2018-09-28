Ariana Grande reflects on difficult month in emotional Twitter posts The God is a Woman singer thanked her fans for their support

Ariana Grande opened up about the tough time she is experiencing in a series of emotional tweets on Thursday. The God is a Woman singer took to the social networking side to ask for "one okay day" in the wake of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s death.

"Can I pls just have one okay day. Just one. Pls," she wrote, adding: "I'm so tired pls." The messages sparked an outpouring of love and support from fans, many of whom were concerned about Ariana’s wellbeing. "Thank you for loving me so much, I do not deserve it," Ariana told them.

Ariana Grande said she's had a "tough month" following the death of Mac Miller

When one Twitter user expressed their guilt at possibly upsetting the singer, she replied to apologise, admitting she didn’t want her fans to worry about her. "It's just been a tough month. I'm trying to get my work done and get back to normal and it's hard and I'm human and tired," she explained. "Sorry I let u in or worried u. I shouldn't have tweeted. I know better."

Ariana’s messages come three weeks after it was revealed her former boyfriend Mac Miller had died of an overdose at the age of 26. His death has hit Ariana hard, and she admitted in a lengthy Instagram post that she had always feared his addiction could kill him. "I adored you from the moment I met you when I was nineteen and I always will. I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it," she wrote on Instagram.

Ariana paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend after his death

"We talked about this. So many times. I’m so mad, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do. You were my dearest friend. For so long. Above anything else. I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to. The kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. I hope you’re okay now. Rest."

