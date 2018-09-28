Chico Slimani breaks down in tears following stroke He was comforted by the Loose Women panel

X Factor star Chico Slimani has broken down in tears while talking about his recent stroke. Speaking to the Loose Women panel on Friday afternoon, Chico said he thought he was going to die after suffering the stroke while driving home to London from Bognor Regis. He revealed: "I'm a walking talking miracle, I am so grateful to be alive. When it happened, I thought to myself, 'I'm here alone and I’m about to die, this is it, this is the moment.' Everything had disappeared, there was no time or place." The 47-year-old singer couldn't fight back the tears as he revealed: "I was like, 'I’m not going to be there on my daughter’s wedding'. I saw a picture of my son and thought, 'I'm not going to be a granddad.'"

Chico broke down in tears on Loose Women

Chico explained that he was slumped in his car for two hours after his face dropped and he lost his senses. He emotionally revealed: "I looked up and said, 'I'm 47 I really don’t want to go just yet, I haven’t fulfilled my mission yet. If I close my eyes and I don’t wake up again, I just want you to know I’ve done my best.'" Chico went to hospital to undergo several tests, unaware that he had suffered a stroke.

READ: See the sweet way Ayda Field celebrated baby Coco's arrival

Loose Women presenter Andrea McLean then read out a statement from Chico's doctor, which read: "It showed a large stroke on the MRI, I even questioned if I had the right scan. He has made a remarkable recovery. I have never seen a case like this before in my career." The dad-of-two attributed the swift recovery to his high fitness levels, saying the doctor told him he could only put his survival down to his "fitness and positive outlook on life". After wiping away his tears, Chico looked happy, healthy and ready to move forward.

READ: Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field reveals heartache before they married