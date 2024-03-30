Chris Hemsworth's son, 10, is a daring mini-me in 'insane' video

Chris Hemsworth's son is taking after his father with his latest daredevil stunt.

The actor took to Instagram to share a video of the 10-year-old on a mini-moped in their huge green garden. The little one, with his hair cropped close to his head, wore only a t-shirt and shorts as he sped around on the vehicle.

"What's your favorite smell?" Chris asked his son, who kicked the stand of the moped off the ground in preparation to zoom off.

WATCH: Chris Hemsworth's son pulls 'insane' stunt

"Two stroke, baby!" The 10-year-old yelled, referring to the type of engine as he whizzed off on the mini-moped fast.

Noting how funny the situation was, Chris said to the camera: "That kid's insane", before playing Cypress Hill's classic "Insane in the Brain" to soundtrack his son's escapades.

The boy zoomed off in the vehicle before coming back and making a tight turning circle which saw him fall on his side. But it seemed that the nine-year-old was not only uninjured, he got up immediately and carried on.

It's no secret that Chris and Elsa's kids have taken after him in how active they are. Chris previously shared a photo of one of his sons on a surfboard in 2023, explaining: "Surfing remains a mainstay in my life and has become a part of my identity, and I continue to make memories with my family in the ocean."

This certainly comes from Chris' own love of sport. "Sport has always been an essential part of my life", he said previously. "I've played and watched so many types over the years. But the one that I've always loved the most is surfing."

"Growing up, my dad would pack my brothers and me in the Kombi van to take the hour-and-a-half ride to the beach to surf. Surfing gave me an active lifestyle, but most importantly, it gave me the best memories with my family."

The couple share three kids: daughter India Rose, 11, and twins Sacha and Tristan, ten years old.