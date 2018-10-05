Gary Barlow makes rare outing with wife Dawn at book launch The Take That singer has been married for 18 years

Gary Barlow and his wife Dawn made a rare high profile appearance together on Wednesday, as they celebrated the release of his new book. The Take That singer shared a photo of them together on Instagram in honour of the occasion, as they posed alongside their sister-in-law Lisa.

"It's not often we get Mrs B out but when she does it's always great. Nice hair too. And always great to see our sister-in-law Lisa #abetterme," Gary captioned the photo, which saw him standing in between his wife and sister-in-law, looking smart in a patterned shirt and black trousers. Dawn, meanwhile, looked stylish in a floral blouse and trousers, with her blonde hair worn in a newly-cropped style.

Gary Barlow enjoyed a rare night out with wife Dawn

Gary and Dawn have been happily married since 2000, after meeting when she was a backing dancer on Take That's Nobody Else tour in 1995. The couple share three children together; Daniel, 18, Emily, 16, and nine-year-old Daisy. Their daughter Poppy was tragically delivered stillborn in 2012.

The singer has reflected on the heartbreaking loss of their daughter in his new book, A Better Me, saying it was the hardest thing he and Dawn have ever been through. In an extract serialised in The Sun, Gary wrote: "When she was born it was like a light came into the room. It was lovely, it was gorgeous, we both took turns cuddling her, and we took pictures. It was one of the best hours of my life I've ever experienced in the midst of the hardest time of my life. It was very powerful, that hour was."

The couple married in 2000

Gary continued: "Poppy looked perfect and for an hour she was alive to us. She's in your arms, this beautiful little daughter of ours, a sister to our three other children. Then the reality comes rushing into the room and all the air leaves your lungs. It felt like someone had a hand held tight at my throat. The nurses start hovering and they want to take her away. What we experienced and saw over those 24 hours, no one should have to see or have to go through."

