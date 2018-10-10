Bill Turnbull delights fans with return to BBC Breakfast - as he speaks bravely about cancer diagnosis He and Stephen Fry have been praised for raising awareness of the disease

Bill Turnbull made a return to BBC Breakfast on Wednesday morning, delighting viewers as he chatted to hosts Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt. The former news presenter has been hailed for his efforts to raise awareness of prostate cancer after his diagnosis earlier this year, alongside Stephen Fry who has also spoken openly about his treatment. On the show, Bill revealed that he is feeling a lot better after finishing his chemotherapy, but that there's "still a long way to go".

Bill delighted viewers with his return to the show

The star was diagnosed in March, and moved the nation after his appearance on The Great British Bake Off's Stand Up To Cancer special – during filming for which he didn't know he had the disease. After he received the news, he took part in a short film that was added to the episode, urging men to get regular checks.

"Great to see Bill Turnbull on Breakfast today. Best wishes for a speedy recovery Bill," one fan wrote after Wednesday's show, with another adding: "A salute to Mr Bill Turnbull for all his achievements as a presenter on BBC news and for bringing attention to prostate cancer. Brave, bold, sincere. Thank you Bill."

His story has touched the nation

The programme's fans were also thrilled to see Bill reunited with weather presenter Carol Kirkwood, who he worked with for years on the show. Naga invited Bill to introduce Carol's segment as he always used to, which Carol seemed thrilled about. "Aww Bill Turnbulland Carol reunited on the TV," one Twitter user wrote, while another said: "And Carole called Bill Turnbull 'Billieeee!' again! Makes my day. I'm all set now."

The NHS recently praised both Bill and Stephen for raising awareness of the disease, revealing that more men are getting checked for prostate cancer since their open and honest discussions around their diagnoses. Calling it the 'Fry and Turnbull effect', NHS chief Simon Stevens said they were "owed a debt of gratitude" for their efforts.

'Fry and Turnbull effect' on prostate cancer - very touched by this, but the gratitude should go, and I’m sure Bill Turnbull will agree with me, to the doctors, nurses, radiologists & other health professionals who daily perform miracles for us all https://t.co/ObxggVk29z — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) October 9, 2018

Stephen tweeted on Tuesday: "'Fry and Turnbull effect' on prostate cancer - very touched by this, but the gratitude should go, and I’m sure Bill Turnbull will agree with me, to the doctors, nurses, radiologists & other health professionals who daily perform miracles for us all."