Sarah Ferguson did something at the royal wedding that we can ALL relate to We've all been there Sarah!

Sarah, Duchess of York may have looked her very best at the wedding of the youngest daughter Princess Eugenie, but she proved she is just like the rest of us at heart. The ex-wife of Prince Andrew was spotted changing out of her glamourous high heels into a pair of comfortable flat shoes after the nuptials, and who can blame her after being on her feet all day? Sarah's high heel shoes were of the stiletto variety, in a pretty nude shade and matched perfectly with her Manolo Blahnik clutch bag. After the ceremony, she exited the car with her ex-husband, and her two daughters, and onlookers could clearly see she was sporting loafers, in the same nude. Comfort first people!

Sarah's high heel shoes proved too much at the royal wedding...

The redhead is a huge fan of accessories – in particular shoes. The author often steps out in unusual heels and flats in a variety of different colours and finishes. In July, Sarah headed out to trendy nightclub Lou Lou's in Mayfair and wore a pair of pink pumps by French Sole.

WATCH: Sarah, Duchess of York in flats at the royal wedding

The £200 slipper-style loafers were designed in a light pastel hue and feature embroidered motifs on the front – on one shoe there was a sewn image of a bottle that said 'Drink Me' on and on the other, shoe, there was a badge which read 'Eat Me'. The shoes were part of the brand's collaboration with blogger Alice Naylor-Leyland.

Another shoe designer that the Duchess often steps out in is Aruna Seth. During a red carpet appearance at the Classical Brit Awards in September, the mother-of-two wore a full-length black gown with an asymmetrical neckline and teamed it with a pair of black high heel shoes which had the most adorable sparkly butterfly brooch on the toe. Retailing at a whopping £630, Sarah also has the matching clutch.

