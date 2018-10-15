Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson call off their engagement The couple announced their engagement back in May

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have called off their engagement after five months, TMZ has reported. The couple, who announced they were planning to marry back in May after a whirlwind relationship, allegedly broke up at the weekend, with a source saying: "It was simply was not the right time for their relationship to take off. We're told the two still have love for each other, but things are over romantically." Pete sparked speculation that the pair had called it a day after covering up a tattoo of rabbit ears that he had in tribute to the singer.

The pair regularly shared snaps on Instagram

The sad news comes shortly after Ariana announced that she was taking a break from music. Speaking to a fan, she wrote: "This era is beautiful to me but [I don't know]. Been through hell and back and I'm doing my best to keep going… Took a break to take care of myself for a lil while." The No Tears Left to Cry singer has had a difficult year after her ex-boyfriend of two years, Mac Miller, sadly passed away back in September.

Ariana shared a video on Mac on Instagram to pay tribute, and wrote: "I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and I always will. I can't believe you aren't here anymore. I really can't wrap my head around it. We talked about this. So many times. I'm so mad, I'm so sad I don't know what to do. You were my dearest friend. For so long. Above anything else. I'm so sorry I couldn't fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to. The kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved." Ariana and Pete have yet to confirm the news themselves.

