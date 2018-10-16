Ant and Dec have exciting news despite difficult year Would you like Ant and Dec to pick up the NTA gong for the 18th time?

Although Ant and Dec have had a difficult year following Ant McPartlin's personal struggles, the pair received some good news on Tuesday. The pair have been nominated for two National Television Awards, including best TV Presenters and The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award in recognition of their popular ITV show, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

The pair have won at the NTAs for 17 years running

The stars, who have won the Best TV Presenters award for 17 years running, had a difficult year after Ant was arrested for drink driving in March after causing a car crash. Following his arrest, the presenter confirmed that he would be taking time out of work and would therefore miss this year's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, with Holly Willoughby taking his place on the show. The pair also confirmed that they would miss a series of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway in 2019. Speaking about his decision, Ant said in a statement: "My recovery is going very well and for that to continue having spoken to Dec and ITV, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off. I'd like to thank both Dec and ITV for their continued support and I look forward to getting back to work in the new year."

Ant and his ex-wife, Lisa Armstrong, were also granted a divorce on Tuesday at London's Central Family Court. According to the BBC, Judge Alun Jenkins granted the couple a decree nisi in under 30 seconds. The pair were married for 11 years before splitting in the beginning of 2018. Lisa has worked as chief makeup and hair designer on Strictly for 11 years, and received the prestigious CRAFT BAFTA for her team in 2014.

