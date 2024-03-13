The Gentlemen star Daniel Ings' life away from the cameras: from family life with wife to friendship with Theo James

Daniel Ings has been wowing viewers with his scene-stealing performance in Guy Ritchie's new Netflix series, The Gentlemen, since its release earlier this month. The actor, known for his roles in Lovesick, The Crown, and I Hate Suzie, plays Freddy, the disinherited heir to a dukedom who is passed over in his father's will in favour of his younger brother Eddie, who soon learns his family's 500-year-old estate is part of underground cannabis empire.

While viewers of the drama know all about Freddy's family life, what about the actor who plays him? Keep reading for everything we know about the star.

WATCH: Daniel Ings stars alongside Theo James in The Gentlemen

Daniel's upbringing in Wiltshire

Daniel, 38, was brought up in Wiltshire, where he attended Dauntsey's School. The actor found his passion for performing at a young age, playing in school productions such as Amadeus and Lord of the Flies, before landing a place at the National Youth Theatre.

© Christopher Rafael/Netflix Daniel Ings plays Freddy Horniman in The Gentlemen

Opening up about his childhood in a recent interview, Daniel, who is known for playing stereotypically posh characters on-screen, said that while he went to a private school, his family were lower-middle class.

Explaining that he knows how to play upper-class roles from observing his classmates, Daniel told The New York Times: "It's a thing that I know from watching it, and I can perform it ironically."

Daniel's University days and meeting Theo James

After leaving school, Daniel enrolled in a theatre studies course at Lancaster University, graduating in 2008.

Speaking about his experience, Daniel told Lancaster University: "The Lancaster theatre studies course was quite 'out there'. The University was on the circuit for a number of contemporary companies, who visited to explore the process of putting on a play with the students. I didn’t understand everything but it didn’t matter. I learned a lot."

© Aliah Anderson/WireImage Daniel first met Theo James at drama school

The actor then went on to train at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, where he met The Gentlemen co-star Theo James.

Speaking to HELLO! about reuniting with Theo on the set of the Netflix series, Daniel said: "I was super excited to get to work with Theo. We knew each other a little bit because we were at drama school. We were in different years, but there at the same time and I'd seen him crop up in things and I'd followed what he was doing.

"Right before we worked on [The Gentlemen], The White Lotus came out and I was just blown away by what he does in that, I think it was phenomenal."

© Netflix Daniel was excited to work alongside Theo

Daniel's relationships and family life

As for Daniel's love life, he met his wife on his theatre studies course at Lancaster University. According to Madeformums.com, the couple share two sons.

The actor likes to keep his relationship out of the spotlight, so little else is known about his family life.

© Kevin Baker/Netflix Daniel has been praised by viewers for his performance

The Gentlemen is available to stream on Netflix.